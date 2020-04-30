Mental health issues during coronavirus need addressing says, Scottish FA medic

Scottish FA medic Dr John MacLean discusses mental health in coronavirus Q&A

Players at the beginning and end of their contracts are most at risk from mental health issues in the current climate, according to the Scottish FA's chief medical consultant.

In a wide-ranging Q&A, Dr John MacLean explained how some players may be feeling the effects of the coronavirus lockdown more than others.

The government advice has been clear but what additional considerations need to be applied to professional footballers - and athletes in general - when we talk about resuming football?

"The safety of players, staff and supporters is paramount in everything we discuss. From a medical perspective, we will look at the issues in the journey back to training and eventual matches.

"Our remit will look at the practical aspects of returning to training as a squad, such as maintaining social distancing, personal hygiene, ensuring the safety of club environments such as the gym, medical areas and changing rooms. We will discuss the practicalities of testing, protocols for unwell players and staff, as well as using facilities shared with other groups.

"Another important aspect is the management of athletes who have had COVID-19. Evidence is emerging of the potential heart and lung complications of the illness so evidence based rehabilitation protocols and screening for complications have already begun with, as always, athlete safety paramount."

2:02 Prince William said football can encourage more conversation around mental health, ahead of an initiative launched by his 'Heads Up' campaign earlier this year Prince William said football can encourage more conversation around mental health, ahead of an initiative launched by his 'Heads Up' campaign earlier this year

Mental health must be a major consideration at a time like this - can you explain the role of Support Within Sport and the work undertaken with the help of PFA Scotland?

"Those of us involved in football had become aware over recent years of an increasing number of players reporting issues with their mental health but there was little scientific evidence to substantiate this.

"In 2015, my colleague at Hampden Sports Clinic, Dr Katy Stewart was awarded a research grant from UEFA to ascertain the extent of such issues in Scotland. In partnership with PFA Scotland, we contacted all players in the SPFL and asked them to complete an anonymous survey.

"We had an excellent response and the key finding was that 64 per cent of players reported that they or a team-mate had had issues with their mental health. Reassuringly they reported that in addition to their family and GP, they would speak to club medical and coaching staff, as well as PFA Scotland. Out of this realisation that assistance was required, Support Within Sport was formed in 2016."

0:57 Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips says professional footballers are currently experiencing what it feels like to be retired, with the game suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips says professional footballers are currently experiencing what it feels like to be retired, with the game suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic

What have you identified as the main mental health risks for players during the football shutdown?

"Our initial study identified key triggers for mental health issues in football. These include players at the beginning or end of their career with uncertainty around their new contracts and the prospect of having to find employment and finance outside professional football.

"At times like this, some players already considered to be at risk will potentially feel further impact. Players who play distant to their family home are one such category, with such players seeing their family infrequently and being socially isolated, perhaps living alone.

"This is a particular issue with foreign players who may have an additional language issue. Also, players who are injured, especially with a long-term injury, are considered to be at risk too. During the football shutdown and given social distancing, rehabilitation will [also] be affected."

1:04 Paul Merson says reaching out and communicating with people is important for mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus lockdown Paul Merson says reaching out and communicating with people is important for mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus lockdown

How can players come forward if they are not aware and what can they expect?

"Players can self-refer or be referred by family or club staff through a dedicated confidential phone number or app. The doctor then contacts the individual and does an initial assessment over the phone or in person at a convenient location in Scotland. Following this the player can be referred to one of the specialist practitioners for further input and support. The service is free, completely confidential and immediate - there is no waiting time or limit to the number of sessions.

"When we return to training, and eventually playing, a service such as Support will be even more valuable. Whether from the trauma of losing a loved one, the need for isolation from our wider family and teammates, the loss of valuable social interaction and the uncertainty over finances and contracts Support will be on hand to help."

4:15 Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger opens up and shares stories about his experiences with mental health Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger opens up and shares stories about his experiences with mental health

The virus has spread across Europe at different rates and timescales, how big a challenge is this not just domestically, where players from abroad may have returned home to be with families, but also for European and international fixtures?

"Understandably players from abroad have returned to be with their extended families in this time of a worldwide pandemic. Many players will have lost family members and for them returning to playing football will not be a priority.

"There is also the practical issue on when international travel and medical regulations around leaving and entering countries will be relaxed to enable players to return to their clubs. In addition, with countries at different stages of the outbreak, fairness will dictate not starting European or international matches until participating countries have reached an appropriate stage of the relaxation of regulations."

2:21 Oxford United manager Karl Robinson says the mental health and wellbeing of footballers must be a priority Oxford United manager Karl Robinson says the mental health and wellbeing of footballers must be a priority

What do you think will be the biggest challenges for players and fans from a medical perspective in emerging from this pandemic as safely and as efficiently as possible?

"Ensuring player and supporter safety is key in order to avoid an increase in COVID-19 numbers, especially when we are seeing encouraging signs with the flattening of the curve and a plateau in numbers of hospital admissions, and most importantly deaths.

"The challenge will be two-fold. Ensuring a safe environment for players to return to squad training and secondly to ensure that our football grounds are safe for supporters to enter when regulations allow."

1:01 Sky Sports News' Charles Paterson explains how the row over the ending of the SPFL season could still escalate further Sky Sports News' Charles Paterson explains how the row over the ending of the SPFL season could still escalate further

To what extent can we expect a different kind of game, or approach to the game, when it returns?

"Life in general will be different going forward. Perhaps the understanding of good personal hygiene and the benefits of physical activity will become part of everyday life. We will certainly have a better respect and understanding for those who work in jobs in the health and social care sectors.

"As for football - it too will mirror the importance of hygiene, as well as player and spectator welfare. Facilities will need to be improved before we return so will present an important legacy.

"However, football is an important part of our society and daily lives, so I have no doubt we will come out of the pandemic with the game intact. As an optimist, and as someone who was part of the Scotland backroom staff at EURO 96 and France 98, I look forward to the Israel match and then that hope of qualification for the EURO finals in 2021, seeing Scotland playing at Hampden again, and of course that match that would follow at Wembley."