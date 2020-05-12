Rangers’ resolution for SPFL independent investigation voted down by fellow clubs

Scottish clubs have voted against Rangers’ resolution to open an independent investigation into the conduct of the SPFL at an EGM on Tuesday.

The resolution, proposed by the Ibrox side and backed by Hearts and Stranraer, required at least 32 votes from the 42 members across the four professional divisions but only 13 clubs voted in favour of the independent investigation following weeks of infighting and uncertainty in Scottish football.

A minimum of nine Premiership clubs, eight Championship clubs and 15 clubs in Leagues One and Two combined had to vote in favour for an investigation to be launched, with Celtic, Motherwell, Hamilton and.. from the top flight voting against the proposal.

Interim Rangers chairman Douglas Park had previously said the club were willing to fund an independent investigation into the recent vote to end the lower league seasons, and potentially that of the Premiership, with the process shrouded in controversy following Dundee's change in vote which saw the SPFL's resolution passed.

The club had called for SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie to be suspended after claiming they had received "alarming" evidence from a whistleblower and further alleging clubs were "bullied" into voting for the SPFL.

An internal inquiry, conducted by Deloitte, in the aftermath of the voting fallout, found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the SPFL.

However, Rangers sent a dossier, which focused on complaints around process and governance of the SPFL, to fellow clubs last week, which the body dismissed as "baseless, damaging and self-serving attacks".

The SPFL had previously warned about the financial implications for all Premiership clubs of undertaking an independent investigation, and recommended all members vote against it at the EGM.