Scottish Premiership fixtures: More live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will show the first Old Firm derby of the season at Parkhead on Saturday October 17 as Scottish Premiership champions Celtic host arch-rivals Rangers at 12.30pm

Thursday 8 October 2020 14:32, UK

The Scottish Premiership is set to return in August as part of a new deal with Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, including yet more eye-catching contests in October and November...

Celtic
Rangers

Saturday 17th October 11:30am Kick off 12:30pm

Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports

Sat Oct 17: Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Sun Oct 25: Aberdeen vs Celtic, 12pm

Sun Nov 1: Kilmarnock v Rangers, 12pm

Sun Nov 8: Motherwell v Celtic, 12pm

