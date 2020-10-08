Scottish Premiership fixtures: More live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, including yet more eye-catching contests in October and November...
Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports
Sat Oct 17: Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm
Sun Oct 25: Aberdeen vs Celtic, 12pm
Sun Nov 1: Kilmarnock v Rangers, 12pm
Sun Nov 8: Motherwell v Celtic, 12pm
