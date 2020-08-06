Coronavirus: Aberdeen's game at St Johnstone to go ahead despite two positive tests

Two players have tested positive at Aberdeen from the latest round of coronavirus testing

Aberdeen's game away to St Johnstone on Saturday will still go ahead despite the club receiving two positive coronavirus tests.

The Joint Response Group confirmed the club had returned two preliminary positive tests for coronavirus among its playing squad.

One of those players has since record another positive result following an NHS test while the second player is still awaiting the result of that follow-up.

Both players will now enter a period of self-isolation along with a further six players who were found to have been in close proximity to the initial positive player.

The initial positive player will require to self-isolate for 10 days from yesterday with the remaining seven players to self-isolate for 14 days from yesterday.

It comes after a jump in coronavirus cases in Aberdeen has forced Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to impose new restrictions on the city.

However, the Joint Response Group, alongside the Scottish Government, are satisfied Aberdeen's trip to McDiarmid Park, live on Sky Sports, can still go ahead safely.

Rod Petrie, Joint Response Group Chair said: "As we have said from the outset, public health is the absolute priority of the Joint Response Group. As soon as we were informed of the positive tests, the information was immediately referred to the Scottish Government via our Chief Medical Consultant.

"Given the well-documented outbreak in Aberdeen it was imperative that we took the swiftest action to enable the local Health Protection Team to respond immediately.

"The Scottish Government's instruction to the JRG was clear and unequivocal, as was our support of that instruction."

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers

Despite the pandemic, Scottish Premiership clubs have been given an exemption which has allowed them to resume training and playing matches.

Under the terms of that exemption, players and team staff members are operating in a bubble and must undergo testing twice a week to ensure any fresh outbreaks are quickly caught and traced.

With this in mind, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack released a statement expressing his frustrations at the positive test results after stringent protocols had been put in place and a said a full investigation would follow.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said the positive tests were a 'bitter blow' after strict protocols had been put in place

Cormack said: "After Saturday's game, with all eyes on Pittodrie, we were once again commended on the stringent processes and measures we had in place.

"Given the efforts of everyone at the club and our investment in protecting our most valuable assets, this is a bitter blow.

"With two first team players testing positive for COVID-19, plus six others having to isolate for 14 days, it is also a harsh reminder of the severity and speed of spread of this virus.

"The club will be carrying out a full investigation but, as an immediate first step, we have reinforced the club's COVID-19 protocols and the governing bodies' guidance with every player and member of staff and will continue to regularly educate and remind everyone of what is, and what is not, acceptable in the current climate.

"We now have to focus on preparing for Saturday's game under extremely difficult circumstances."

