Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for matchday three of the Scottish Premiership 2020-21 season.

Motherwell team news: Motherwell will be without midfielder Liam Donnelly for at least two months due to a knee problem, with manager Stephen Robinson confirming that the Northern Ireland international will now see a specialist for a full prognosis.

Livingston Efe Ambrose may move back into defence for Livingston, who have no new injury issues following their poor defeat against Hibts.

Key stat: Motherwell are unbeaten in nine home top-flight meetings with Livingston (W7 D2) since a 1-5 reverse in October 2002.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: No-one expected Motherwell to be without a point after the opening two games of the season, so there's a bit of pressure on the home side to get something on the board before they play the bigger clubs. Stephen Robinson seems to be happy with the amount of possession his team are having, and having witnessed Livingston put in such a poor display at home to Hibs at the weekend, maybe one goal will win it.

Prediction: 1-0

Rangers team news: Boss Steven Gerrard says there will be "changes to the squad" after a busy schedule that will see his side play three times in a week. But key striker Alfredo Morelos will be involved despite recent transfer speculation, with Gerrard insisting the Colombian is "100 per cent a Rangers player".

St Johnstone For St Johnstone, Michael O'Halloran is suspended for one match, meaning Stevie May should come in.

Key stat: Rangers have only lost one of their last 19 top-flight meetings with St. Johnstone (W13 D5), although this defeat did come at Ibrox in December 2017 under Graeme Murty (1-3).

Andy Walker's prediction: What exactly does Steven Gerrard do with Alfredo Morelos? As well as all the problems he has given the Rangers manager, he also delivers goals on a regular basis. A double at the weekend took all the pressure off the home side and made it a convincing win over St Mirren. He's the man Saints have to stop. Calum Davidson's side had an unwanted free weekend to prepare for this one, but this is where he'll learn a lot about his players.

Prediction: 2-0

Ross County Ross County will likely stick with their winning formula again following their 100 per cent start to the season.

Kilmarnock Greg Kiltie may be recalled for Gary Dicker for Kilmarnock, while Danny Rogers will hope to keep his place in goal in place of Jake Eastwood.

Key stat: Ross County have only lost one of their last six home league meetings with Kilmarnock (W4 D1), going down 2-1 in March 2017.

Andy Walker's prediction: It's been a perfect start to the season for Stuart Kettlewell and Ross County, I couldn't be more impressed. Hamilton Accies will be fellow relegation candidates and to go there and win was a huge result. I just wonder how the Kilmarnock players will react after the high of their level of performance against Celtic to the contrast of a game in the Highlands? A draw isn't a bad result for either side.

Prediction: 1-1