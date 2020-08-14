Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Hibs host Motherwell live on Sky Sports on Saturday

Team news, stats and predictions for the opening round of the Scottish Premiership, as Rangers look to maintain their perfect start.

Hamilton defender Lee Hodson could make his debut against former club St Mirren on Saturday after receiving international clearance following his loan move from Gillingham.

Midfielder Ronan Hughes will miss out again with a hamstring problem.

Club captain Brian Easton is still out following an ankle surgery and Will Collar is back in training following a shin problem but is still a bit away.

St Mirren, like Hamilton, had a free midweek after games were postponed because of their opponents' breaches of coronavirus rules.

Manager Jim Goodwin is still searching for a new striker to supplement his squad.

Midfielders Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn remain out with long-term knee injuries.

Key stat: Hamilton boss Brian Rice has faced St. Mirren five times in the Scottish Premiership without winning - it's the most he's faced any single side in the competition without winning a match.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Kilmarnock have a strong squad available for the home game against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is out for between two and three months with a pulled quad.

The Ayrshire men are still looking for their first Scottish Premiership win of the season following a defeat and two draws.

St Johnstone will have Michael O'Halloran back following suspension.

Striker Stevie May is touch and go after missing the midweek defeat by Rangers while John Robertson took an ankle knock at Ibrox.

Key stat: Kilmarnock, who have two draws and one loss so far, could fail to win any of their opening four league games in a season for the first time since 2017-18 under Lee McCulloch (eight games).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell has no fresh injuries ahead of the visit of Dundee United on Saturday.

Midfielder Joe Chalmers and defender Tom Grivosti are working their way back to fitness after respective groin and foot injuries.

The Highland club are unbeaten in their first three matches with two wins and a draw.

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is a fitness doubt after missing two matches with an ankle problem.

Jamie Robson will miss out after suffering a head knock in the midweek defeat by Hibernian.

Liam Smith remains out with a knock along with Paul McMullan, who is recovering from hernia surgery.

Key stat: Ross County, who have won two games and drawn one so far, could open a Scottish Premiership with no defeats from four games for the first time since 2012-13 under Derek Adams (six games).

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-0

Hibernian's Drey Wright is the only absentee from their squad for the visit of Motherwell.

The former St Johnstone winger is still struggling with a thigh strain.

Midfielder Steve Mallan has been back in full training this week following a knee injury.

Motherwell have put former Kilmarnock full-back Stephen O'Donnell goes straight into their squad after he joined the club on Thursday.

The Scotland international had been training with Hamilton in recent weeks.

Liam Donnelly (knee), Nathan McGinley (groin), Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin) remain out but forward Callum Lang returns from suspension.

Key stat: Hibernian have won three straight games from the start of a Scottish Premiership season for the very first time (since 1999-00).

Key stat: Hibernian have won three straight games from the start of a Scottish Premiership season for the very first time (since 1999-00).

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-1

Livingston defender Ciaron Brown is set to miss the Scottish Premiership clash with Rangers.

The centre back went off with a leg strain at Motherwell on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie will not be able to face his parent club so Max Stryjek is in line for a debut.

Rangers will be without injured Leon Balogun. The 32-year-old defender, signed last month on a free transfer from Brighton, did not appear for the second half of the 3-0 victory over St Johnstone on Wednesday night with a thigh problem and the club is awaiting scan results.

Filip Helander replaced Balogun in midweek but boss Steven Gerrard has admitted he faces a tricky decision over who will partner Connor Goldson. "Filip came on and did extremely well and George (Edmundson) has had a real

strong pre-season so I'll give it as late as I need to and then make a decision," Gerrard said.

Key stat: Rangers are looking to win three consecutive top-flight away matches without conceding a goal for the first time since October 2011 (a six-game run).

Key stat: Rangers are looking to win three consecutive top-flight away matches without conceding a goal for the first time since October 2011 (a six-game run).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2