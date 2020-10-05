Diego Laxalt set for Celtic loan move from AC MIlan after completing medical in London

AC Milan left-back Diego Laxalt is having a medical in London ahead of a loan move to Celtic.

The 27-year-old Uruguay international will spend the season with the Scottish champions, who are negotiating with Milan over the inclusion of an option to make the deal permanent, according to Sky in Italy.

If an option-to-buy clause is added onto the loan deal, Milan want a permanent transfer fee of around £9m.

The Serie A club paid just over £13m for the Uruguay international when he signed from Genoa in 2018.

Laxalt has gone on to play 35 times for Milan but does not appear to be part of Stefano Pioli's plans this season and has not played a minute of the current campaign so far.

Celtic are keen to sign a left-back before the transfer window closes for Scottish clubs at midnight on Monday.

Greg Taylor is currently their only player in the position following the departure of Boli Bolingoli, who joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan in September.

Image: Boli Bolingoli left Celtic just weeks after his coronavirus rules breach

Bolingoli was allowed to depart after leaving Neil Lennon furious by breaching coronavirus rules in August.

The 25-year-old travelled to Spain without telling the club, and then played in a league game just days later when he should have been in quarantine.

