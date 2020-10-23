Scottish Premiership fixtures: More live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports have announced an additional four Scottish Premiership fixtures to be shown live throughout November and December.

Current leaders Rangers will host rivals Aberdeen live on Sky Sports on November 22 at 12pm, and Sky Sports will also be showing their trips to Ross County (December 6) and Dundee United (December 13), both kicking off at midday.

And on December 20, Neil Lennon's Celtic go to Livingston, live at midday on Sky Sports, the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership.

These four games are in addition to the three already announced for the coming weeks, starting with Celtic's trip to Aberdeen on Sunday, live on Sky Sports at 12pm, as Lennon's side look to bounce back following their Old Firm defeat to Rangers last Sunday.

High-flying Rangers, who won 2-0 at Standard Liege on Thursday in the Europa League, also go to Kilmarnock next Sunday (November 1) at midday, before Celtic visit Motherwell a week later on November 8.

Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports

Sun Oct 25: Aberdeen vs Celtic, Kick-off 12pm

Sun Nov 1: Kilmarnock vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm

Sun Nov 8: Motherwell vs Celtic, Kick-off 12pm

Sun 22 Nov: Rangers vs Aberdeen, Kick-off 12pm

Sun 6 Dec: Ross County vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm

Sun 13 Dec: Dundee Utd vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm

Sun 20 Dec: Livingston vs Celtic, Kick-off 12pm

Fans of Scottish football can now catch up on all the latest news and taking points via our weekly podcast featuring analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker.

Only one starting place for this week's podcast: Boyd and Walker join Ian Crocker to look back at the first Old Firm of the season. Where did it go wrong for Celtic? Why was their performance so poor? And what now for Rangers? How can they build on their excellent win?