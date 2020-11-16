Celtic to start Scottish League Cup defence against Ross County

Holders Celtic will begin their latest Scottish League Cup defence at home against Ross County.

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers will travel to face League One side Falkirk in the round of 16.

The seeded draw threw up three all-Premiership ties in total. St Mirren will host Aberdeen while St Johnstone will travel to Fir Park to take on Motherwell.

Hibernian were handed a home tie against Dundee an hour after beating James McPake's side in the final group match.

Both sides started the game on nine points and a 4-1 victory secured a place among the seeds for Hibs before they were handed a rematch.

Livingston will host Ayr while there are two all-Championship ties as Hearts travel to face Alloa while Arbroath host Dunfermline.

The matches will be played in the final weekend of November.