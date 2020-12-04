Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the opening round of the Scottish Premiership, as Rangers travel to face Ross County live on Sky Sports.

Hamilton team news: Hamilton's David Templeton (groin) and Charlie Trafford (broken ankle) remain sidelined for Hamilton, while David Moyo could replace Callum Smith in the starting XI after starting on the bench against Aberdeen.

Kilmarnock team news: Killie defender Stuart Findlay is suspended for his red card against Ross County, and Clevid Dikamona is out with a ligament injury.

Key stat: Hamilton have won both of their last two home league games against Kilmarnock without conceding a goal; before this, they had lost five of their previous seven such home matches against Killie without keeping a clean sheet (D2).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

Livingston team news: Livingston goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has tested positive for Covid-19 and is out, while defenders Ciaron Brown and Julien Serrano could return to the starting XI. is ruled out as he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dundee United team news: Logan Chalmers is Dundee United's only injury concern, but the forward should return to action in the coming weeks.

Key stat: Livingston have won three of their last four top-flight matches against Dundee United (L1), including both of their last two, although these have come over 14 years apart (April 2006 and October 2020).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Motherwell team news: Motherwell pair Allan Campbell and Barry Maguire are still self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hibernian team news: Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis and defender Lewis Stevenson are out with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Key stat: Motherwell have only lost one of their last six home top-flight meetings with Hibernian (W4 D1), a 0-1 reverse in October 2017.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren team news: St Mirren have Joe Shaughnessy back from suspension, meaning Sam Foley may drop to the bench for the returning defender.

Aberdeen team news: Niall McGinn is a doubt for Aberdeen after a groin injury in training, while Dylan McGeouch and Marley Watkins are out with groin and hamstring injuries respectively. Ross McCrorie may not be ready to start for the Dons.

Key stat: St. Mirren ended an eight-game winless run in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L6) with victory at Livingston in their last such match; they last won back-to-back games within a single season in the competition in May 2019.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

Ross County team news: Stephen Kelly is ineligible to face his parent club, while Charlie Lakin and Josh Reid picked up injuries in the win over Celtic.

Rangers team news: Ryan Jack remains sidelined through injury, while Filip Helander remains out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Key stat: Under Steven Gerrard's management, Rangers have kept a clean sheet and won all four of their league games against Ross County.

How to watch: Watch Ross County vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football from 11am; Kick-off 12pm.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-3

Celtic team news: Celtic are still without winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, striker Leigh Griffiths, winger James Forrest and forward Michael Johnston through injury.

St Johnstone team news: St Johnstone will be without midfielder Murray Davidson and Scotland international Craig Conway through injury.

Key stat: Celtic have won 20 of their last 22 home league games, with the only exceptions in this run both being against Rangers (1-2 defeat in December 2019, 0-2 in October); they last lost back-to-back home league fixtures back in May 2004 under Martin O'Neill.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0