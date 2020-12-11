Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for this weekend's Scottish Premiership action.

Mikey Devlin has joined Aberdeen's injury list ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County after suffering an ankle tendon injury which will rule him out for three months.

Lewis Ferguson is suspended following his red card against St Mirren, while Niall McGinn and Dylan McGeouch both face one more week out following groin problems.

Marley Watkins (hamstring), Tomas Cerny (knee) and Scott Wright (hernia) also remain out.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell's injury woes continued after seeing Keith Watson ruled out.

The defender had to be replaced at half-time during Sunday's 4-0 hammering by Rangers after picking up a glute issue, while Charlie Lakin's thigh is also set to keep him out for up to six weeks rather than the fortnight initially suggested.

Kettlewell is already without Tom Grivosti (hamstring), Ross Draper (calf), Oli Shaw (groin) and Carl Tremarco (hamstring), but Rangers loanee Stephen Kelly can return to face the Dons after he was ruled out of facing his parent club last weekend. New signing Jason Naismith is ineligible until after the new year.

Key stat: None of Aberdeen and Ross County's last 17 Scottish Premiership encounters have been drawn, with the Dons winning 13 and losing four since a 1-1 stalemate in March 2014.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Motherwell have Devante Cole back in their squad for the Scottish Premiership encounter with St Mirren.

The forward has trained for two days following a hamstring issue but might have to start on the bench.

Jordan White (calf) remains out while Jake Carroll (Achilles) is working towards a comeback. Charles Dunne (groin), Trevor Carson, Scott Fox and Liam Donnelly (all knee) are also still missing.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has a fully-fit squad to pick from.

The Buddies are eight games unbeaten in all competitions but sit bottom of the table after forfeiting two games over Covid-19 breaches.

Motherwell were one of the beneficiaries of that SPFL disciplinary decision but Saints will hope to gain some revenge when they head to Fir Park.

Key stat: Since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, Motherwell have won just one of their four home league games against St. Mirren (D1 L2), a 2-0 victory in October 2019.

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-0

Michael O'Halloran could miss St Johnstone's clash with Livingston through injury following his run-in with Scott Brown last week.

The Celtic skipper was cleared by the Scottish Football Association earlier this week after it was ruled the collision, which has left the Saints winger with "massive big stud marks" down the side of his hip, was accidental.

Callum Booth is also a doubt with a thigh strain, but boss Callum Davidson will welcome back Craig Conway (broken nose) and Murray Davidson (concussion).

Livingston have midfielder Jason Holt back in their squad following a two-match ban.

Keaghan Jacobs underwent surgery this week on the foot injury which has sidelined him all season, with the midfielder set to be out for several more months.

Alan Lithgow is also still missing with a long-term hip injury.

Key stat: St. Johnstone have never lost a top-flight home game against Livingston in six previous such matches (W3 D3).

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-0

Hakeem Odoffin is suspended for Hamilton's Scottish Premiership clash with Hibernian.

Accies also confirmed this week that striker Marios Ogkmpoe would be out until the new year after suffering a knee injury.

Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) remain on the sidelines but Charlie Trafford could make his comeback from a foot problem.

Jamie Murphy will be absent for Hibernian.

The on-loan Rangers winger picked up a hamstring injury during last weekend's win over former side Motherwell.

Kyle Magennis is back after his own hamstring problem while Alex Gogic (knock), Sean Mackie (thigh) and Scott Allan (illness) remain out.

Key stat: Hamilton are winless in eight league meetings with Hibernian (D2 L6) since a 3-1 win in August 2017.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

Dundee United are still affected by Covid-19 issues ahead of the visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

Only some of the nine players who were instructed to self-isolate are back with the squad. The likes of Paul McMullan, Nicky Clark, Luke Bolton and Jamie Robson missed last weekend's defeat at Livingston.

Calum Butcher is free from suspension while Logan Chalmers (knee) and Peter Pawlett (groin) are injured.

Ryan Jack and Filip Helander will rejoin the Rangers squad after being left out of the travelling party which won in Poland on Thursday night.

Jack (knee) and Helander (coronavirus) were in the running to feature in the Europa League clash with Lech Poznan but boss Steven Gerrard opted to keep them fresh to face United. Kemar Roofe and Steven Davis were also given the night off and could return to face Micky Mellon's team.

Jermain Defoe - who is not part of the Light Blues' European squad - is also available again but George Edmundson and Jordan Jones are suspended while Nikola Katic (knee) remains out long term.

Key stat: Dundee United will host Rangers in Scotland's top-flight for the first time since March 2012, when the Tangerines won 2-1 under Peter Houston.

How to watch: Watch Dundee Utd vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football from 11am; Kick-off 12pm.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

Ryan Christie returns from suspension for Celtic's Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Hoops midfielder sat out the 3-2 Europa League win over Lille at Celtic Park on Thursday night.

Nir Bitton, Hatem Elhamed and Olivier Ntcham all missed out with knocks and will be assessed while James Forrest remains sidelined after ankle surgery and Mikey Johnston is still building up his fitness.

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona is suspended after getting sent off against Hamilton last weekend.

But Stuart Findlay will return to the central defence following his red card the previous game.

Ross Millen, Gary Dicker, Chris Burke and Zeno Rossi will miss out again for Killie along with long-term absentee Jake Eastwood.

Key stat: Celtic have won six of their last seven league games against Kilmarnock, drawing the most recent such meeting 1-1 in August.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0