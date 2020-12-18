Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for this weekend's Scottish Premiership action, with Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen live on Sky Sports.

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has been passed fit after missing the midweek win over Alloa with a minor muscle problem. Alex Gogic and Sean Mackie are also back in training so only Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Scott Allan (illness) are still missing.

Dundee United have been given the Covid all-clear with the last few remaining quarantined members of Micky Mellon's squad now back in training. The likes of Paul McMullan, Nicky Clark and Luke Bolton were absent again for last weekend's defeat to Rangers having been told to self-isolate. Peter Pawlett is also back from a groin injury.

3:03 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers

Key stat: Dundee United have only lost one of their last nine top-flight away games at Hibernian (W4 D4), although this is their first such visit since February 2014, a 3-1 win for the Tangerines.

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Download the Sky Sports Scottish Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Leon Balogun has been ruled out of Rangers' clash with Motherwell at Ibrox on Saturday after sustaining a head knock in the shock defeat by St Mirren. Striker Alfredo Morelos completes a two-game ban while George Edmundson and Jordan Jones have two matches left on their Covid breach suspension. Midfielder Ryan Jack is still out injured alongside long-term absentee Nikola Katic (both knee).

Motherwell will be without Christopher Long after the striker picked up a knock. But Mark O'Hara has recovered from the injury that forced him off against St Mirren last weekend and Jordan White is back in the squad following a calf problem.

Key stat: Rangers are unbeaten in their last 46 top-flight league meetings with Motherwell (W34 D12) since a 0-1 defeat on Boxing Day 2002 under Alex McLeish.

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

2:09 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County

Regan Charles-Cook is the latest addition to the Ross County treatment room after pulling his hamstring during Wednesday's Betfred Cup defeat to Livingston. But Keith Watson, Ross Draper, Oli Shaw and Carl Tremarco returned to the bench at the Tony Macaroni Arena, meaning that Connor Randall (back), Charlie Lakin (thigh), Tom Grivosti (hamstring) are the only other remaining confirmed absentees.

Hakeem Odoffin will return to the Hamilton squad after a one-game suspension. Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) remain

on the sidelines.

Key stat: Ross Callachan has been directly involved in four of Hamilton's last five league goals, scoring three and assisting one.

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

Image: Matchwinner Conor McCarthy celebrates after his goal defeated Rangers and sent St MIrren into the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup

St Mirren will be at full strength as Jim Goodwin's men look to follow up Wednesday's shock win over Rangers with another good result at home to St Johnstone. The Buddies became the first team in 28 attempts to down Steven Gerrard's side this term when they dumped the Light Blues out of the Betfred Cup. Boss Goodwin has a few bumps and bruises to monitor but nothing that will prevent his Saints stars from facing their Perth namesakes.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will assess his squad after their midweek cup win. The Perth side took extra-time and penalties to overcome Dunfermline on Tuesday. Attacker Michael O'Halloran missed the last two games for Saints with a hip injury.

Key stat: Since losing three consecutive home games against St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership from 2014 to 2018, St. Mirren have gone unbeaten in their last three such meetings (W1 D2), keeping a clean sheet in both of the last two.

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-0

2:28 We catch up with Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie and Lewis Ferguson ahead of their game at Kilmarnock, live on Sky Sports this Sunday

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona completes a two-match ban when Aberdeen visit Rugby Park. Manager Alex Dyer also has "one or two injuries" but did not give any details away. Ross Millen and Gary Dicker both missed last weekend's defeat at Celtic Park.

Lewis Ferguson returns from suspension for Aberdeen. Dylan McGeouch has suffered a setback in his attempts to return from a groin injury and will miss out in Ayrshire. Mikey Devlin (ankle), Marley Watkins (hamstring), Tomas Cerny (knee) and Scott Wright (hernia) also remain out for Derek McInnes' team.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have only managed one win in their last 26 league meetings with Aberdeen (D5 L20), a 2-0 triumph at Pittodrie in September 2018.

How to follow: Watch Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen live on Sky Sports Football from 11am; Kick-off 12pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2