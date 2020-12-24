Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for Boxing Day's Scottish Premiership action, with all 12 sides in action.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack will again be missing for the leaders welcome Hibernian to Ibrox on Boxing Day.

The Scotland midfielder was scheduled to make his return from a persistent knee injury against the Leith outfit but is still not ready for action.

George Edmundson and Jordan Jones are free to play having served a seven-game ban for breaching Covid rules but long-term casualty Nikola Katic (knee) is still out.

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is a major doubt after tweaking his hamstring in Wednesday's win over St Mirren and being replaced by on-loan QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes.

Kyle Magennis is also doubtful after suffering a recurrence of his recent hamstring issues against his former side.

Christian Doidge is definitely ruled out through suspension after his late red card, joining Stevie Mallan (knee), Sean Mackie (thigh), Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Scott Allan (illness) on the list of absentees.

Key stat: Rangers are unbeaten in nine league meetings with Hibernian (W4 D5) since a 1-2 defeat at Ibrox in February 2018.

Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan will have an X-ray on a foot knock ahead of the Scottish Premiership visit of St Johnstone on Boxing Day.

The Scotland U21 international went off at half-time during Wednesday's draw with Motherwell.

Ross McCrorie is suspended while Dylan McGeouch (groin), Mikey Devlin (ankle), Marley Watkins (hamstring), Tomas Cerny (knee) and Scott Wright (hernia) remain out for Derek McInnes.

St Johnstone forward Michael O'Halloran will sit out the game after being sent off against Rangers.

The winger had only been on the pitch for five minutes against his old side when he got his marching orders after collecting two bookings inside 60 seconds.

Jason Kerr completes a two-match suspension after his red card at St Mirren last Saturday.

Key stat: Aberdeen have only lost one of their last five league meetings with St. Johnstone (W2 D2), winning 1-0 in their previous such clash this season in August.

Dundee United have close to a full squad ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell.

Micky Mellon reported no problems after Wednesday's 2-0 home win over Kilmarnock.

Logan Chalmers remains out with an ankle injury.

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson is close to a return following a knee injury.

Jake Carroll is pushing for a comeback following 10 months out with a ruptured Achilles after making the bench for the midweek draw with Aberdeen.

Striker Christopher Long (dead leg) is expected to remain out along with Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (both knee) and Charles Dunne (groin).

Key stat: None of the last 10 Scottish Premiership games between Dundee United and Motherwell have been drawn, with the Tangerines winning seven and losing three such meetings since a 2-2 stalemate in September 2013.

Hamilton boss Brian Rice will be without 10 players for the visit of Celtic in the Premiership on Boxing Day.

Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) are longer-term absentees.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton picked up a groin injury against Livingston on Wednesday night when Rice was missing four players because of Covid-19 with his absentees including Scott Martin, Nathan Thomas and Ross Callachan, who is suspended for the trip to Celtic anyway.

Celtic skipper Scott Brown should be fit for the champions.

The veteran midfielder missed the 2-0 win over Ross County on Wednesday night with an abductor problem.

Boss Neil Lennon hopes defender Shane Duffy will recover from a hamstring problem while winger James Forrest remains on the sidelines following ankle surgery.

Key stat: Hamilton Academical have lost 17 of their last 18 league meetings with Celtic (D1), including each of their last 13 in a row.

Kilmarnock's Brandon Haunstrup is back from suspension against Livingston.

Killie only filled six of their nine allotted substitute shirts during the midweek defeat by Dundee United.

Aaron McGowan, Ross Millen and Gary Dicker were all missing through injury.

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley returns from suspension for the visitors.

Manager David Martindale reported no fresh injuries after the midweek victory at Hamilton.

Long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) remain on the sidelines.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have won each of their last five home games against Livingston in the top tier of Scottish football, a run which began in May 2005.

Ross County striker Ross Stewart is a doubt to face St Mirren on Boxing Day.

The Staggies striker came off during the first half of the 2-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday night with a tight hamstring.

Boss John Hughes will assess other bumps and bruises while Regan Charles-Cook (hamstring), Connor Randall (back), Charlie Lakin (thigh) and Tom Grivosti (hamstring) have missed recent games.

St Mirren defender Brandon Mason is suspended.

The on-loan Coventry full-back was sent off after being booked for twice fouling Hibernian winger Martin Boyle during Wednesday's Easter Road defeat.

Jake Doyle-Hayes should recover from the concussion that kept him out of the loss in Leith, while Richard Tait is also expected to feature in Dingwall despite coming off with a bang to the back.

Key stat: Both teams have scored in six of the last seven Scottish Premiership matches between Ross County and St. Mirren; the only exception was a 3-0 Ross County win in April 2015.

