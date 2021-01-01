Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership, as Rangers host Celtic live on Sky Sports.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is confident he has the midfield reserves to handle Celtic in Saturday's Old Firm derby despite missing both Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack.

The Ibrox boss confirmed Arfield (ankle) is set to miss at least the next three matches, while Jack (knee) is still not ready to return, meaning Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo are set to start against the Hoops, with Bongani Zungu available to provide fresh legs off the bench. Gerrard's only other absentee is long-term knee casualty Nikola Katic.

Christopher Jullien is a major doubt for Neil Lennon's Celtic as they prepare for the second derby clash of the campaign.

The French defender had to be taken off on a stretcher after a painful collision with the post during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Dundee United at Parkhead. Winger James Forrest remains out following ankle surgery.

Key stat: The side playing away from home has won each of the last three Old Firm derbies in the Scottish Premiership (2x Rangers wins, 1x Celtic); the home team had won five such meetings in a row before this.

Key stat: The side playing away from home has won each of the last three Old Firm derbies in the Scottish Premiership (2x Rangers wins, 1x Celtic); the home team had won five such meetings in a row before this.

How to watch: Watch Rangers vs Celtic live on Sky Sports on Saturday; coverage begins from 11.30am on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, kick-off 12.30pm.

Aberdeen team news: Aberdeen are set for a new year injury boost as Derek McInnes' selection woes ease again ahead of the Dons' first match of 2021.

Ross McCrorie is back from suspension to face Dundee United at Pittodrie while Connor McLennan is fit after a foot injury kept him out of the Boxing Day win over St Johnstone.

Scott Wright could make his return from a two-month hernia lay-off against Micky Mellon's team, leaving only Dylan McGeouch (groin), Mikey Devlin (ankle), Marley Watkins (hamstring) and Tomas Cerny (knee) in the Pittodrie treatment room.

Dundee United team news: Dundee United boss Micky Mellon will assess his squad following the 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park.

The Tannadice men suffered some bumps and bruises in Wednesday's Parkhead clash. Long-term absentee Logan Chalmers (ankle) misses out.

Key stat: This will be Aberdeen's first home league match against Dundee United since a 2-0 win in November 2015; they have won both of their last two such games against them, last winning three in a row in October 2006 (a run of four).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog.

Hamilton team news: Hamilton will welcome Ross Callachan back into their squad for the Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell.

The midfielder has missed recent games while Scott Martin is expected to return after this weekend. Ryan Fulton (groin), Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) are still out.

Motherwell team news: Motherwell caretaker manager Keith Lasley will be without the suspended Mark O'Hara following his midweek red card against Kilmarnock.

Callum Lang has left the club after being recalled by Wigan from his loan spell while fellow striker Christopher Long (dead leg) remains a doubt.

Motherwell are hopeful the knee issue that forced goalkeeper Trevor Carson off in midweek is not a major setback following his return from surgery. Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (both knee) and Charles Dunne (groin) also remain on the sidelines.

Key stat: Hamilton won their last league meeting with Motherwell 1-0 in August this season; they last won back-to-back such games against them in March 2018.

Hibernian team news: Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, winger Jamie Murphy and midfielder Stevie Mallan are all in contention to return to the Hibernian squad for the visit of Livingston.

All three have missed recent matches through injury. Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out while Scott Allan is building up his fitness after illness.

Livingston team news: Livingston boss David Martindale has no fresh injuries ahead of the trip to Easter Road.

Scott Tiffoney is pushing for a return to the squad following a recent hamstring problem. Long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) remain on the sidelines.

Key stat: After their 4-1 win in August earlier this campaign, Hibernian are looking for back-to-back top-flight league victories over Livingston for the first time since February 2006, when they won three in a row against them under Tony Mowbray.

Kilmarnock team news: Kilmarnock could hand a debut to Diaguely Dabo when they host St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership. The 28-year-old former Stevenage central midfielder signed for the club after impressing on trial.

Midfielder Gary Dicker and full-back Ross Millen remain out through injury.

St Mirren team news: St Mirren will be at full strength at Rugby Park. Jim Goodwin's team came through Wednesday's defeat to Rangers without sustaining any fresh knocks.

That 2-0 loss was only the second defeat the Buddies have suffered in the last 10 games.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have won nine of their last 11 Scottish Premiership meetings with St Mirren (L2), including a 1-0 victory in September this season.

Ross County team news: Ross Draper and Josh Reid return from suspension for Ross County's Scottish Premiership contest with St Johnstone.

Striker Ross Stewart (hamstring) remains a doubt but Connor Randall returned from a back injury in the latter stages of Wednesday's victory over Hibernian.

Regan Charles-Cook (hamstring), Charlie Lakin (thigh) and Tom Grivosti (hamstring) have missed recent games.

St Johnstone team news: St Johnstone welcome striker Callum Hendry back from a one-match suspension.

Saints are awaiting scan results on the knee injury that will rule out left-back Scott Tanser. An unnamed Saints player is missing after testing positive for Covid-19.

Key stat: Ross County are looking to win back-to-back league meetings with St Johnstone for the first time since March 2014 after beating them 1-0 in September of this season.

