Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of Scottish Premiership action this weekend, including Motherwell vs Rangers live on Sky Sports.

Scott Robertson goes into the Celtic squad. The 19-year-old midfielder has been recalled from a loan spell at Gillingham as the Hoops find themselves with Covid issues.

Boss Neil Lennon, his assistant John Kennedy and 13 first-team players are still self-isolating as close contacts of injured defender Christopher Jullien who was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a training camp in Dubai, while James Forrest continues rehab work following ankle surgery.

Defender Jack Fitzwater is expected to return to the Livingston bench after a lay-off. Former Rangers midfielder Jason Holt dropped out of the squad for the postponed midweek clash with Aberdeen. Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are long-term absentees.

Key stat: From 2001 to 2018, Livingston lost 16 consecutive league meetings with Celtic, but have since avoided defeat in four of their last six against them in the Scottish Premiership (W1 D3 L2).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice is hopeful he can welcome back some of last week's absentees. Club captain Brian Easton is back in the squad after missing Accies' 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock last weekend with a knee injury, as is defender Aaron Martin, who sat out the Rugby Park loss due to having to self-isolate because of track and trace procedures.

Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), Will Collar (knee), Lewis Smith (hamstring) and David Templeton (groin) are all still out.

Calum Butcher is back in the Dundee United squad after recovering from a hamstring injury. Ryan Edwards will be back involved after getting the all-clear from his regular cancer check.

Jeando Fuchs could be back for the St Mirren game next week as he recovers from a knee issue, as might Logan Chalmers (ankle).

Key stat: After winning both of their first two away league games this season, Dundee United have since gone nine such matches without a win (D5 L4), scoring just two goals in this run.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Jackson Irvine could make his Hibernian debut. The former Ross County midfielder has not played a first-team game since leaving Hull last summer but was training with Oldham before signing for Jack Ross' team and goes into the squad to face Killie.

Hibs, who also hoping to complete a deal for former Motherwell winger Chris Cadden, will be without Ofir Marciano (calf), Joe Newell (groin), Kyle Magennis (hamstring), Sean Mackie (thigh) and Scott Allan (illness), but Martin Boyle is available after recovering from the ankle roll that kept him out of Monday's draw with Celtic.

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer has a couple of unnamed injured players out for the trip to Easter Road.

Calum Waters is still training despite a hernia issue and was on the bench last weekend. Midfielder Gary Dicker and defenders Zeno Rossi and Ross Millen remain out through various injuries.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have failed to win each of their last six Scottish Premiership visits to Hibernian (D3 L3), with their last such win coming in May 2014 under Allan Johnston.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

Ross County boss John Hughes hopes to have extra numbers available. Ross Stewart, Callum Morris, Carl Tremarco are all closing in on comebacks and there were no fresh injuries after last weekend's defeat to Livingston.

New signing Mohamed Maouche has returned to France to visit his sick mother, while Tom Grivosti (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.

Ryan Hedges is again suspended for Aberdeen after Tuesday's clash at Livingston was rained off. The winger was due to serve a one-game ban against the Lions after being sent off in Sunday's defeat to Rangers but will now miss the Dingwall trip.

Connor McLennan (foot) could return against the Staggies, while new back-up goalkeeper Gary Woods has joined the Dons after Tomas Cerny was forced to retire. Greg Leigh (hamstring), Dylan McGeouch (groin) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) remain out.

Key stat: Aberdeen have won each of their last four away league trips to Ross County, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-3

Michael O'Halloran returns from suspension for St Johnstone. He was sent off against Rangers on December 23 and completed a two-match ban at Dundee United on Tuesday night. Defender James Brown, who recently signed on loan from Millwall, could be in contention.

Former Huddersfield striker Collin Quaner could made his debut for St Mirren.

The German forward arrived at the club this week and manager Jim Goodwin was pleasantly surprised by his fitness levels following several months without a club. Kristian Dennis (calf) is the only fitness concern for the Buddies.

Key stat: St. Johnstone have scored just four goals in their 11 home league games this season, fewer than any other Scottish Premiership club on home soil in 2020-21.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

Steven Lawless goes into the Motherwell squad. The attacker has received international clearance following his move from Burton Albion on Friday. Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (all knee) and Christopher Long (muscular injury) remain out.

Rangers could welcome Ryan Jack back for their Fir Park trip as the midfielder prepares to make his comeback after two months out with a troublesome knee injury.

Kemar Roofe (quad) will again be missing but could return for next week's Ibrox clash with Ross County. George Edmundson (hernia) has undergone an operation which will keep him out for a month while Scott Arfield (ankle) and long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic remain out.

Key stat: Motherwell are winless in their last 47 top-flight league games against Rangers (D12 L35) since a 1-0 win in December 2002 under Terry Butcher.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-2

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-2