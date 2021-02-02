Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the midweek Scottish Premiership action, including Kilmarnock vs Celtic and Rangers vs St Johnstone.

Scotland Under-21 striker Fraser Hornby could make his Aberdeen debut against Livingston after signing on loan from Reims.

Florian Kamberi could also feature if the Dons finalise his proposed loan from St Gallen in time but Curtis Main (thigh) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) remain out.

Livingston have no fresh injuries ahead of the Pittodrie clash.

Ciaron Brown left the club following Saturday's goalless draw between the teams following the end of his latest loan spell from Cardiff. Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are long-term absentees.

Key stat: Aberdeen have won six of their last eight home league meetings with Livingston (D2) since a 1-2 defeat in March 2004.

Key stat: Aberdeen have won six of their last eight home league meetings with Livingston (D2) since a 1-2 defeat in March 2004.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

St Mirren will be riding high after their 2-1 win at Celtic on Saturday, but will be without injured forwards Collin Quaner and Lee Erwin.

Hibernian manager Jack Ross will head to his former club with Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous expected to be among the squad after their omissions at the weekend.

The pair trained with their team-mates on Monday morning after the club rebuffed interest from Birmingham and Millwall respectively as the January transfer window drew to a close. Joe Newell and Sean Mackie remain out through injury.

Key stat: St. Mirren are winless in eight Scottish Premiership meetings with Hibernian (D2 L6), last beating them in the competition in April 2014.

Key stat: St. Mirren are winless in eight Scottish Premiership meetings with Hibernian (D2 L6), last beating them in the competition in April 2014.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

Kilmarnock skipper Gary Dicker could return from an injury lay-off against Celtic after being handed joint caretaker-manager status with James Fowler and Andy Millen.

Crystal Palace forward Brandon Pierrick could also feature after signing on loan.

Fowler otherwise expects the same squad with Stuart Findlay, Kirk Broadfoot, Greg Kiltie, Calum Waters and Youssouf Mulumbu missing for various reasons.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon declared Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny was ready to play ahead of signing a loan deal with the Hoops.

Skipper Scott Brown is available again after serving a two-game suspension. Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury and James Forrest is working his way back from ankle surgery.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have lost seven of their last eight league meetings with Celtic, drawing the other 1-1 in August of this season.

Watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off 7.45pm.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Team news to follow...

Key stat: Hamilton are looking to win back-to-back Scottish Premiership meetings with Ross County for the first time since December 2014 under Alex Neil.

Key stat: Hamilton are looking to win back-to-back Scottish Premiership meetings with Ross County for the first time since December 2014 under Alex Neil.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0

Team news to follow...

Key stat: Motherwell haven't lost two home games to a newly promoted side in a single Scottish Premiership season since 2014-15, when they did so against Dundee.

Key stat: Motherwell haven't lost two home games to a newly promoted side in a single Scottish Premiership season since 2014-15, when they did so against Dundee.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

Team news to follow...

Key stat: Rangers are unbeaten in eight league meetings with St. Johnstone (W6 D2) since a 1-3 defeat in December 2017.

Key stat: Rangers are unbeaten in eight league meetings with St. Johnstone (W6 D2) since a 1-3 defeat in December 2017.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0