Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the weekend's Scottish Premiership action, including Ross County vs Celtic, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Team news: Aberdeen have no new injury worries as they look to end a six-game winless streak in the Scottish Premiership against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

A narrow 1-0 loss at Celtic in midweek means the Dons are without a league victory since January 23, and manager Derek McInnes is still trying to solve his goalscoring issues, having seen his side draw blanks in every game since.

Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) are all still missing for the hosts.

Stuart Findlay is absent for Kilmarnock and may have played his last game for the club amid reports of a potential move to Philadelphia Union.

The defender misses out due to an ankle problem and Killie boss Tommy Wright said the process over a move to the MLS was "ongoing" for the 25-year-old.

Alan Power is suspended but striker Kyle Lafferty could make his debut after getting a full week of training under his belt since his arrival, while Kirk Broadfoot and Calum Waters are both back from injury.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have lost each of their last seven league games, failing to score in six of those, since a 2-0 win over Hamilton in January.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Team news: Hibernian have an unnamed player self-isolating ahead of Saturday's clash with Hamilton after contracting Covid-19.

No other members of the Leith squad are affected and boss Jack Ross hopes to have a couple of first-teamers back after last week's game at Ross County was frozen off.

Alex Gogic and Jackson Irvine had been suffering from shoulder injuries which forced them off against Aberdeen while Joe Newell has recently had ankle trouble. Scott Allan will also be in the squad after disclosing the mystery illness which kept him out for five months earlier this season was down to the heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Aaron Martin will be missing for Accies after being sent for a scan on the foot injury he suffered in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

Shaun Want is back in Brian Rice's squad after recovering from a thigh injury but the Hibs clash is likely to come too soon for the centre-back.

Lewis Smith (hamstring) and Nathan Thomas (groin) have been out in recent weeks while David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Key stat: Hibernian have won each of their last three league games; they last won four on the bounce in October 2018 under Neil Lennon - the fourth win in that run was 6-0 at home to Hamilton.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

Team news: Stephen O'Donnell is suspended after his red card in Motherwell's 4-1 defeat to Hamilton last Saturday.

Declan Gallagher, Liam Grimshaw and Steven Lawless are all unavailable for Graham Alexander while Nathan McGinley is a doubt due to a facial injury.

Scott Tanser is expected to be available for St Johnstone after overcoming muscle fatigue in his leg.

Murray Davidson is rated doubtful due to a calf issue but could return for next Sunday's League Cup final against Livingston.

Key stat: Motherwell have won each of their last three home league games against St. Johnstone, also keeping a clean sheet each time.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Team news: St Mirren are still missing five players for their Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston.

Strikers Eamonn Brophy (fractured foot), Kristian Dennis (Achilles) and Collin Quaner (knee) remain out alongside midfielders Jamie McGrath (dislocated shoulder) and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle).

Quaner is set to return to training next week but the others face further waits.

Jack Fitzwater is suspended for Livingston's trip to Paisley.

The defender had his appeal against his sending off against Dundee United last week for denying a goal-scoring opportunity dismissed.

Forward Scott Robinson is a doubt with a back complaint, while long-term absentees Alan Lithgow and Keaghan Jacobs remain out.

Key stat: St. Mirren have won both of their previous two league games against Livingston this season, each by a 1-0 scoreline.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Team news: Rangers will be without skipper James Tavernier and frontman Kemar Roofe as they welcome Dundee United to Ibrox on Sunday.

Both Tavernier (knee) and Roofe (calf) limped off during Thursday's 4-3 Europa League thriller against Royal Antwerp and require MRI scans to decide how long they will be out of action for.

Roofe was suspended for the Tangerines showdown in any case, while midfielder Bongani Zungu, defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey and young goalkeeper Brian Kinnear have been dropped from the squad and told to self-isolate after breaching Covid-19 rules.

Jermain Defoe returns after being omitted from Gers' European squad but long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic is still missing.

Dundee United will be without midfielders Peter Pawlett and Dillon Powers in Glasgow.

Pawlett is suspended following his sending off during last weekend's win over Livingston, while Powers is recovering from a head injury.

Manager Micky Mellon has no other selection concerns, with forward Logan Chalmers in contention to return from an ankle injury suffered in October.

Key stat: Dundee United have won both of their last two league games; they last won three in a row in the Scottish Premiership in March 2014 under Jackie McNamara.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

Team news: Midfielder Iain Vigurs is suspended for Ross County's Scottish Premiership encounter with Celtic.

County suffered bad news during the week, with two full-backs ruled out for the rest of the campaign after being missing in recent weeks.

Tom Grivosti has had surgery on a hamstring injury while Connor Randall will have to rest his back problem.

Attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi (knock) and defender Shane Duffy (Achilles) will be assessed ahead of Celtic's trip to the Highlands.

Winger James Forrest has had a small setback in his rehabilitation following ankle surgery but could join training next week.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.

Key stat: Ross County are winless in 22 Scottish Premiership games against Celtic (D5 L17) since a 3-2 win at home in March 2013.

How to watch: Watch Ross County vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off 7.30pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-2