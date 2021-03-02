Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions

Team news, stats and predictions for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership action as Hamilton host St Johnstone and Rangers travel to Livingston, live on Sky Sports.

Livingston's Efe Ambrose should be fit for the visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers on Wednesday.

The Lions' defender picked up knock to his knee in the Betfred Cup final defeat by St Johnstone on Sunday.

Defender Jackson Longridge could return to the squad after recovering from a medial knee injury but Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.

Rangers' right-back problems continue to mount after Steven Gerrard confirmed Leon Balogun is a major doubt for Wednesday's trip along the M8.

Nigeria centre-back Balogun has been filling in out wide for injured skipper James Tavernier (knee) recently but suffered a quad strain in last week's Europa League win over Royal Antwerp and may now sit out the Tony Macaroni Arena clash.

Nathan Patterson is therefore likely to start despite having a Scottish Football Association ban looming for breaching Covid rules at a party also attended by team-mates Bongani Zungu and Calvin Bassey. Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack (both calf) remain out, alongside lone-term knee casualty Nikola Katic, but Jermain Defoe re-joins the group having been omitted from Gerrard's European squad.

Livingston have only won one of their last 20 top-flight league games against Rangers (D4 L15), losing six of their last seven (D1) since a 1-0 win in September 2018.

Rangers have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven league games against Livingston (W6 D1), only conceding once in this run, in a 3-1 win in September 2019.

Having won eight of David Martindale's first 11 league games in charge (D3), Livingston have since failed to win each of their last three Scottish Premiership matches (D1 L2).

Rangers' unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership stands at 31 games, winning 27 and drawing four. The Gers have conceded just nine goals in this run, keeping 23 clean sheets.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions, scoring five and assisting six.

Marios Ogkmpoe has been ruled out of Hamilton's clash with St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

The Greek striker suffered a hamstring strain against Hibernian last time out and boss Brian Rice admits he is unlikely to feature in any of Accies' four remaining games before the split.

Aaron Martin (foot) is also out of contention but could return for Saturday's trip to Aberdeen. Shaun Want (thigh) has suffered a setback on his comeback attempt and will miss out again but Jamie Hamilton is available after successfully appealing his red card in Easter Road. Lewis Smith (hamstring), Nathan Thomas (groin), David Templeton (groin) remain sidelined.

There will be more disappointment for St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson as he misses out again with a calf problem.

The 32-year-old - who was injured for the Perth's side's 2014 Scottish Cup triumph - was handed a double dose of cup final heartache as he was forced to watch Sunday's Betfred Cup triumph against Livingston from the Hampden stands.

But the rest of Callum Davidson's jubilant squad are ready to go.

Since winning back-to-back league games against St. Johnstone in February/May 2019, Hamilton have failed to win their last four against the Saints in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L3).

St. Johnstone have won five of their last seven league visits to Hamilton (L2), including both of their last two.

Hamilton have only enjoyed one win in their last seven home league matches (D2 L4), beating Motherwell 3-0 in January.

St. Johnstone have won both of their last two away league games, last winning three in a row on the road in the Scottish Premiership in December 2018 (run of six).

Shaun Rooney has either scored (two) or assisted (one) a goal in each of his last three league games for St. Johnstone; he had not scored or assisted in any of his first 17 Scottish Premiership appearances before this.

