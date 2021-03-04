Scottish League One and Two clubs agree to reduce season to 22 games

Scottish League One and Two clubs have unanimously decided to reduce their seasons from 27 to 22 games.

Most clubs are expected to return to training this week once players have passed initial Covid-19 tests, with a proposed restart start of their season on March 20.

Both ten-team divisions will be split in half after two rounds of fixtures (18 games), with four more games taking place to decide promotion, relegation, and play-off positions.

In a statement released by all 20 clubs, they say their agreement "allows a competitive end to the season that our fans are keen to see and we want to participate in".

During a series of meetings, the SPFL had initially wanted an 18-game season in order to ease "pressure on the fixture schedule".

A statement from SPFL Leagues 1 and 2 said: "We are now calling on the SPFL to do everything in their power to work with us to overcome the perceived obstacles of a 22 game season, which all have solutions, and hope they will respond accordingly."

The lower divisions have been suspended since early January, but the Scottish Government confirmed on Tuesday that football below the Scottish Championship could resume, on the condition of regular Covid-19 testing taking place.

Options discussed included keeping the current structure of 27 games, a reduction to 22, a reduction to 18, or declaring the season null and void.

The moves will enable both divisions to be completed by the end of May, and preserve the format of the league as well as allowing playoffs for a place in the Scottish Championship to take place.

The SPFL board are expected to agree to the proposals but will need to discuss and vote on moving the Championship play-off dates back at least a week, to allow the plan in the lower divisions to proceed.

The statement from Scottish League One and Two clubs added: "With all that has happened to Leagues 1 & 2 and noting that it is in the gift of the SPFL Board to grant a short extension, as almost 50 per cent of the SPFL, we want them to see them work, with an increased sense of urgency, to find a way to make that happen."

All clubs in Leagues One and Two have agreed to Covid-19 testing, despite the prohibitive costs involved.

The Scottish Cup is due to restart on Tuesday, March 23, with many League One and League Two clubs still involved in the competition.

League One and Two clubs first got together to create their own proposals for a restart of football in mid-January, after the Scottish FA's suspension due to rising Covid-19 cases across the country.