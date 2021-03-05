Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of Scottish Premiership action, as Rangers host St Mirren and Celtic face Dundee United, live on Sky Sports.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has received better news than expected on Fraser Hornby's thigh tear and the striker could be back in 10 days to two weeks.

Michael Ruth, who was suffering from illness, is back in training and might be recalled to the squad for the visit of Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership. Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) are long-term absentees.

Defender Aaron Martin returns from a foot injury for Hamilton. Loan striker Bruce Anderson is unavailable against his parent club, Marios Ogkmpoe remains out with a hamstring complaint and Jamie Hamilton is a doubt with a knock.

Shaun Want (thigh) misses out again and Lewis Smith (hamstring), Nathan Thomas (groin), David Templeton (groin) remain sidelined.

Key stat: Aberdeen have only won one of their last eight league games (D3 L4), although that was their last such match at home, beating Kilmarnock 1-0 in February.

Key stat: Aberdeen have only won one of their last eight league games (D3 L4), although that was their last such match at home, beating Kilmarnock 1-0 in February.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0

Key stat: Livingston have won five top-flight games on the road under David Martindale (P8 W5 D2 L1), one more than they did under previous manager Gary Holt (P41 W4 D16 L21).

Key stat: Livingston have won five top-flight games on the road under David Martindale (P8 W5 D2 L1), one more than they did under previous manager Gary Holt (P41 W4 D16 L21).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

Leon Balogun returns for Rangers as Steven Gerrard's team look to take another huge step towards the title against St Mirren on Saturday.

Gers need just four points to claim their first domestic crown in a decade and can chalk off three by beating the Buddies this weekend.

Balogun is available again to deputise for injured skipper James Tavernier (knee) following the quad injury which kept him out of Wednesday's win over Livingston. Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack (both calf) will re-join Gerrard's squad next week while long-term knee casualty Nikola Katic is not due back until next season.

1:34 Steven Gerrard says he is looking forward to winning Rangers' 55th league title but is just focusing on trying to win Saturday's game at home to St Mirren

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin says his squad are refreshed and ready to go ahead of Saturday's trip to Govan.

Strikers Eamonn Brophy (fractured foot) and Kristian Dennis (Achilles) are the only men ruled out ahead of facing the champions-elect.

Key stat: Rangers have won each of their last eight top-flight league meetings with St Mirren, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last seven.

Key stat: Rangers have won each of their last eight top-flight league meetings with St Mirren, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last seven.

Andy Walker's prediction: 4-0

Ross County captain Iain Vigurs returns from a two-match ban to face Kilmarnock. Defender Callum Morris remains out with a hamstring problem and Mohamed Maouche misses out for personal reasons.

Full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

Clevid Dikamona is Kilmarnock's only absentee for the trip to Dingwall. The defender did some training on Friday following a hamstring problem but the game comes too early for him. The Rugby Park outfit are looking for their first win under new boss Tommy Wright.

Key stat: Ross County are looking to win back-to-back Scottish Premiership home games for the first time since December 2019 - when their second win came against Kilmarnock.

Key stat: Ross County are looking to win back-to-back Scottish Premiership home games for the first time since December 2019 - when their second win came against Kilmarnock.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

St Johnstone's Hampden hero Shaun Rooney is a doubt. Rooney, who scored Saints' Betfred Cup-winning goal in last Sunday's final against Livingston, suffered a kick to his knee during Wednesday's draw at Hamilton.

Murray Davidson, Chris Kane and Ali McCann are among a group of five players also having knocks assessed before the visit of Jack Ross' team.

Hibs have left-back Josh Doig back from injury. Kyle Magennis is back in training following illness but is not ready to feature. Sean Mackie (thigh) remains on the sidelines.

Key stat: Only league leaders Rangers (12) have won more away games in this season's Scottish Premiership than Hibernian (9).

Key stat: Only league leaders Rangers (12) have won more away games in this season's Scottish Premiership than Hibernian (9).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

1:17 Any dropped points by Celtic on Sunday at Dundee United could lead to Rangers clinching the title - but interim Cetic boss John Kennedy says his team just need to concern themselves with putting in a good performance

Dundee United will welcome Peter Pawlett back for Sunday's visit of Celtic. The midfielder has completed a two-match ban following his recent red card against Livingston.

Chris Mochrie is also back in boss Mickey Mellon's squad after recovering from a hip strain.

Winger James Forrest has returned to training at Celtic following a recent setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

But left-back Greg Taylor remains out with a thigh problem and will be absent for the Hoops' Tannadice trip. Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.

Key stat: After losing 1-0 at Ross County in February, Celtic are looking to avoid suffering back-to-back away league defeats for the first time since March 2013. Back then, their second defeat running came at a newly promoted side (Ross County).

Key stat: After losing 1-0 at Ross County in February, Celtic are looking to avoid suffering back-to-back away league defeats for the first time since March 2013. Back then, their second defeat running came at a newly promoted side (Ross County).

How to watch: Watch Dundee United live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; kick-off 12pm.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-3