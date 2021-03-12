Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Follow Livingston vs Hamilton and Ross County vs Hibernian across Sky Sports' digital platforms on Saturday afternoon; watch free match highlights from the Scottish Premiership later in the evening

Friday 12 March 2021 15:30, UK

PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Gavin Reilly in action for Livingston during a Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Livingston at the SMISA Stadium on February 20, 2021, in Paisley, Scotland (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Image: Gavin Reilly is a long-term absentee for Livingston

Team news, stats and predictions for the weekend's Scottish Premiership games as Hibernian face Ross County and Livingston play Hamilton.

Livingston vs Hamilton - Saturday, 3pm

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Livingston

Livingston will be without striker Gavin Reilly. The former Hearts and St Mirren ace has suffered a 20cm hamstring tear and will be out for up to four months. Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.

Loan striker Bruce Anderson returns for Hamilton after being unable to play against parent club Aberdeen last week.

Captain Brian Easton will have a knee problem assessed while Nathan Thomas (ankle), Marios Ogkmpoe and Lewis Smith (both hamstring) remain out.

Andy Winter (knee) and Shaun Want (thigh) have joined David Templeton (groin) in being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hamilton

Key stat: This is the 10th encounter between Livingston and Hamilton. Livingston have won four of them, while Hamilton have won three (D2).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

Ross County vs Hibernian - Saturday, 3pm

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock

Ross County boss John Hughes has no new injury worries. Callum Morris remains out with a hamstring problem while full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

Hibernian boss Jack Ross has almost a full squad available for the trip to Dingwall. Sean Mackie remains on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

The third-placed Easter Road team are looking to bounce back after successive defeats.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hibernian

Key stat: Ross County are looking to win three consecutive league games at home for the first time since April 2015 (5 wins).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

