Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the weekend's Scottish Premiership games as Hibernian face Ross County and Livingston play Hamilton.

Livingston will be without striker Gavin Reilly. The former Hearts and St Mirren ace has suffered a 20cm hamstring tear and will be out for up to four months. Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.

Loan striker Bruce Anderson returns for Hamilton after being unable to play against parent club Aberdeen last week.

Captain Brian Easton will have a knee problem assessed while Nathan Thomas (ankle), Marios Ogkmpoe and Lewis Smith (both hamstring) remain out.

Andy Winter (knee) and Shaun Want (thigh) have joined David Templeton (groin) in being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Key stat: This is the 10th encounter between Livingston and Hamilton. Livingston have won four of them, while Hamilton have won three (D2).

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

Ross County boss John Hughes has no new injury worries. Callum Morris remains out with a hamstring problem while full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

Hibernian boss Jack Ross has almost a full squad available for the trip to Dingwall. Sean Mackie remains on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

The third-placed Easter Road team are looking to bounce back after successive defeats.

Key stat: Ross County are looking to win three consecutive league games at home for the first time since April 2015 (5 wins).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2