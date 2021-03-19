Celtic vs Rangers: Old Firm talking points

Rangers' first assignment as Scottish Premiership champions sees them face recently-dethroned rivals Celtic in the latest instalment of the Old Firm match this Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Steven Gerrard's title-winners may have already ended a decade of Celtic dominance ahead of their trip to Parkhead, but plenty remains at stake for these age-old rivals.

Will Celtic give Rangers a guard of honour? Can John Kennedy stake a claim to the permanent manager's position at Parkhead? And will the game even take place? We tackle the key talking points ahead of the 423rd Old Firm meeting...

Is the game still in doubt?

Image: Rangers supporters were criticised for breaching coronavirus restrictions while celebrating their title triumph

No. There were initial fears the game would not take place with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urging the clubs to do more to discourage their fans from breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Thousands of Rangers fans broke lockdown rules and gathered in Glasgow to celebrate their title success a fortnight ago. Since then, Celtic and Rangers have taken great strides to plead with fans to stay away from Celtic Park before, during and after Sunday's game.

Rangers say their fans are "fully aligned" with their stay-at-home messages, tweeting on Tuesday: "Rangers can confirm that we met with supporters' groups and key influencers this morning, in relation to the Old Firm game at Parkhead on Sunday.

"We are very pleased that our support is fully aligned on our messaging which has been underlined by both our manager and captain over the weekend. Stay at home. Stay safe. Support the NHS. Support #RangersFC."

A Celtic delegation, which included captain Scott Brown, met with health officials on Monday for a briefing on Scotland's position in the pandemic, and said: "We know it has been so difficult for our fans not being part of matches, but they have done brilliantly throughout the pandemic.

"Our supporters have been great in sticking to the guidelines, even after we have won the league and another treble, so we just need more of the same."

On Friday it was confirmed it would go ahead with a significant police presence in Glasgow. The Scottish Government have successfully liaised with police, both clubs and the football authorities.

Will Celtic give Rangers a guard of honour?

Image: Rangers refused to give Celtic a guard of honour when they arrived at Ibrox as champions in May 2019

No. Celtic will not give Scottish Premiership champions Rangers a guard of honour at Celtic Park, interim manager John Kennedy has confirmed.

Brendan Rodgers, who won two Scottish Premiership titles while in charge at Parkhead, urged his former club earlier this week to show "humility and class" by giving Glasgow rivals Rangers a guard of honour.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Kennedy said: "It is something that we have discussed. It is a subject that has been brought up and I have seen several people talking about it.

"It was the same two years ago when we were champions and if I am being honest, I don't think such a fuss was being made about it. I don't see it as a big issue."

0:44 Celtic interim boss John Kennedy confirms his side will not give Premiership champions Rangers a guard of honour on Sunday at Parkhead

Rangers famously refused to give Celtic a guard of honour when the two sides met at Ibrox back in 2019, with Gerrard insisting the call not to applaud the champions onto the field came from the club's hierarchy.

Then-Celtic manager Neil Lennon labelled the refusal a "break from tradition" and claimed the Hoops would have performed a guard of honour "had the shoe been on the other foot".

That said, if ever there was a time for Celtic or Rangers to give their eternal rivals a guard of honour, it would surely have been this year, with the absence of supporters making for a substantially subdued atmosphere compared to usually ferocious Old Firm meetings.

What's to play for?

1:11 Steven Gerrard and John Kennedy look ahead to Sunday's Old Firm match at Parkhead, live on Sky Sports

Steven Gerrard's comments in the wake of Rangers' title triumph have consistently called for standards to be maintained all the way to the finish line.

The champions have achieved their ultimate ambition of ending a decade drought for the title and, despite the disappointment of Thursday's Europa League exit, navigating the entire league campaign unbeaten is now the focus for Rangers.

0:47 Celtic interim manager John Kennedy says Rangers deserve to win their 55th top-flight title but is keen to stop them from dominating Scottish football over the next few years

While the title may be gone, Sunday's Old Firm meeting offers Celtic the chance to spoil Rangers' celebrations and potentially derail further success for their rivals before the season is up.

Rangers put their 32-game unbeaten record on the line at Parkhead on Sunday and will take a step closer to emulating Celtic's title-winning invincible side of 2016/17 if they avoid defeat.

Celtic can claim a minor victory by inflicting Rangers' first league defeat but, crucially, it would lay down a marker for next season's campaign, when they will look to bring the title back to the east end of Glasgow.

Kennedy's audition for the Celtic job?

1:35 Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says it is important for the club to keep John Kennedy, whether that is as their new manager or as part of the backroom staff

While Sunday's Old Firm match is Rangers' first assignment as champions, it also marks the start of the rebuilding job at Celtic.

It's a task which has yet to be entrusted with a manager, with caretaker John Kennedy overseeing matters at Parkhead and in contention for the role on a permanent basis.

Kieran Tierney has offered his backing of Kennedy for the full-time position, while Brendan Rodgers has called for his former assistant to be kept at the club in some capacity, be that as manager or any other role.

With speculation circling Parkhead and the potential long-term successor to Neil Lennon, Kennedy can strengthen his case that he is the man to restore Celtic to their recent glory, starting with victory in the biggest game of all.

Rangers reign to start in style? - Old Firm stats

0:59 Celtic will be out to end Rangers' unbeaten record and spoil their title celebration party in Sunday's Old Firm game, says Kenny Miller

This will be Rangers' first league match since being crowned Scottish champions for the first time since 2011, thus ending a run of nine consecutive league titles for rivals Celtic. Rangers have won a record 55 Scottish top-flight championships (Celtic 51).

Celtic have lost each of their last three league meetings with Rangers, their worst such losing run against them since a run of four from March 2007 to March 2008 under Gordon Strachan.

Rangers are looking to win three separate league Old Firm derbies against Celtic in a single season for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign under Dick Advocaat.

Rangers have won both of their last two away league games against rivals Celtic; they had only won two of their previous 16 such visits before this (D4 L10).

Celtic have failed to score against Rangers in Scottish Premiership this season, they never have failed to score against Rangers for a whole campaign of the competition.

Each of Rangers' last four league goals against Celtic have been scored from set-piece situations (three corners and one indirect free-kick).

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has been directly involved in six goals in his four Scottish Premiership appearances against Rangers at Celtic Park, scoring four and assisting two.

Celtic are the only opponent that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has faced in the Scottish Premiership without scoring, despite the Colombian not appearing against any other side more times than his 12 such games versus Celtic (level with Hibernian and Kilmarnock). Morelos has attempted 25 shots (eight on target) without scoring in those 12 league games against the Hoops.

