Scottish Premiership match previews

Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership.

2:33 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hamilton

Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett is doubt for the visit of Aberdeen on Saturday. The midfielder has been struggling with a knock all week.

United sit in eighth place but only a highly unlikely combination of results can see them finish in the top six.

Fraser Hornby should be back in the Aberdeen squad. The striker has trained this week after recovering from a thigh tear. Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) are long-term absentees.

0:42 Aberdeen caretaker manager Paul Sheerin says his chances of getting the job permanently will be judged on the club's results before the end of the season

Key stat: Dundee United are winless and goalless in five Scottish Premiership meetings with Aberdeen (D2 L3), with both previous such clashes this season finishing goalless.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

2:49 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Mirren

Hamilton wing-back Scott McMann should return from injury for the visit of St Mirren. Boss Brian Rice has "one or two concerns" but is hopeful nobody will drop out.

Nathan Thomas (ankle), Marios Ogkmpoe and Lewis Smith (both hamstring) remain out along with Andy Winter (knee), Shaun Want (thigh) and David Templeton (groin).

St Mirren have no fresh injuries for the trip to Lanarkshire. Striker Kristian Dennis is back running in straight lines and could return from an Achilles injury before the end of the season. Eamonn Brophy (fractured foot) also remains on the sidelines.

Image: Eamonn Brophy remains sidelined for St Mirren

Key stat: Hamilton are winless in seven league matches against St Mirren, alternating between a draw (four) and defeat (three) in this run. The last such meeting finished 1-1 in February.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

2:40 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Livingston

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona is back from a hamstring injury. He could replace Ross Millen, who begins a two-match ban following his red card against Ross County. Midfielder Greg Kiltie drops out through injury but might only miss one match.

Motherwell have no new players back from injury following their two-week break. Graham Alexander is still missing a full team of players including January signings Eddie Nolan, Sam Foley and Harry Smith.

Mark O'Hara, Liam Grimshaw (both illness), Bevis Mugabi (shoulder) and Sherwin Seedorf (knee) are still sidelined along with long-term knee injury victims Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox.

Image: Motherwell manager Graham Alexander remains without a raft of players

Key stat: Kilmarnock have only earned four points from a possible 15 available in their last five league meetings with Motherwell (W1 D1 L3).

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

2:26 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Hibernian

Alan Lithgow could make his long-awaited return to the Livingston squad. The 33-year-old defender last featured in a 4-0 victory over Ross County in December 2019 before undergoing a hip operation but has returned to training.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek is back in contention after recovering from a back complaint while Keaghan Jacobs is on his way back from a long-term foot injury.

Hibernian will be missing Jamie Murphy for the trip. The winger sat out last week's win over Ross County with a niggle and will be absent again as Jack Ross' team head along the M8 to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

2:13 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Hamilton Academical.

Youngsters Steven Bradley and Sean Mackie are also unavailable with knocks as Hibs look to claim a club-record 11th top-flight away win of the season.

Key stat: Following their 3-0 win in January, Livingston are looking for back-to-back top-flight league victories over Hibernian for the first time since January 2004 under David Hay.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

2:03 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hibernian

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson remains out. Davidson is making progress on his comeback from a calf injury and could be available for the Scottish Cup clash against Dundee after the international break.

Shaun Rooney is back in training after suffering a knock at Hamilton earlier this month.

Ross County boss John Hughes has no fresh injury worries. Defender Callum Morris remains out with a hamstring problem. Full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

Key stat: Seven of St. Johnstone and Ross County's last nine Scottish Premiership meetings have been drawn, with both sides winning once each in this run. Indeed, since the beginning of the 2017-18 season, this fixture's seven draws is more than any other in the Scottish top-flight.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0