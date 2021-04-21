Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, stats

Team news and stats for the midweek Scottish Premiership games as St Johnstone host champions Rangers, while Celtic travel to Aberdeen.

Hamilton boss Brian Rice has no fresh injury worries for the visit of Lanarkshire rivals Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton is out for the rest of the season after dislocating his knee and Scott Martin remains out with a leg injury.

Nathan Thomas (ankle), Marios Ogkmpoe and Lewis Smith (both hamstring) remain sidelined along with Andy Winter (knee), Shaun Want (thigh) and David Templeton (groin).

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell is fit to play after coming off with cramp late in extra-time against Morton.

The Steelmen will make a late decision over Jordan Roberts (knee) but Tony Watt misses out with a knock.

Liam Grimshaw (illness) and Eddie Nolan (calf) also remain out along with Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox, Sherwin Seedorf and Harry Smith (all knee).

Key stat: Hamilton Academical are unbeaten against Motherwell in their last five top-flight encounters (W4 D1) - the Accies last lost to Motherwell in the league in August 2019 (1-3).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has "one or two concerns" following Sunday's Scottish Cup win at Stranraer and ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston.

Chris Cadden is hoping to recover from the training-ground knock which forced him out of the squad at the weekend.

Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out but Steven Bradley is fit again.

Livingston midfielder Steve Lawson has been told his season is over. The Togo international will miss his side's trip to Leith plus their three remaining fixtures after breaking a bone in his foot.

Left-back Julien Serrano was again missing with a knock as David Martindale's team crashed out of the Scottish Cup on penalties to Aberdeen on Saturday.

Scott Robinson is out of favour following a disciplinary issue while long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Gavin Reilly (hamstring) are also still out.

Key stat: Hibernian welcome Livingston having last beaten their visitors in the top flight in February 2006 (7-0); in the four such games that have taken place at Easter Road since then, Hibs drew three on the bounce before losing the last encounter 0-3 in January this year.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news

On-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton misses out for St Johnstone when his parent club visit Perth.

Saints boss Callum Davidson reported a couple of injury doubts but did not elaborate on names.

Midfielder Murray Davidson is still working his way back from a calf injury which he picked up last time out against Rangers.

Rangers could hand skipper James Tavernier a return to action after he returned to the bench on Sunday following a knee problem.

He could replace Nathan Patterson who, along with team-mates Bongani Zungu and Calvin Bassey, is waiting on news over the club's appeal against immediate four-match bans for breaching lockdown rules.

Ryan Jack (calf) and Niko Katic (knee) are out for the season while Leon Balogun (Achilles) is also missing

Key stat: St Johnstone welcome the newly crowned champions having not beaten them in the league since December 2017 (3-1). In fact, their last top-flight home win over Rangers goes back as far as March 2010 (4-1).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis is unlikely to face Celtic.

The skipper did not suffer broken ribs in the collision which forced him off against Livingston but is still in pain.

Jack McKenzie comes back into contention after being cup-tied at the weekend, while Ryan Hedges (chest), Greg Leigh (hamstring) and Michael Devlin (ankle) remain out.

Tom Rogic returns to the Celtic squad for the trip north.

The Australia midfielder has recovered from a niggle that kept him out of the game against Rangers on Sunday.

Wingers James Forrest (back/hamstring) and Mikey Johnston (knock) will miss out, while defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.

Key stat: This is the first time Aberdeen and Celtic will face off in league competition without one of Derek McInnes or Neil Lennon in charge at either side since a 4-4 draw in February 2010, when Mark McGhee was Aberdeen manager and Celtic were led by Tony Mowbray.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news

Kilmarnock are at full strength for the visit of Dundee United to Rugby Park.

Tommy Wright's team are desperate for points as they seek a way out of the relegation zone.

Killie currently sit second bottom of the table, a point behind Ross County and safety.

Dundee United will be without goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Siegrist suffered a wrist injury during the warm-up before Deniz Mehmet stepped up for Friday's Scottish Cup victory over Forfar.

Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have not failed to score at home against Dundee United in the top flight since November 2009 - in their 13 such meetings since, Killie have scored two goals-per-game on average (26 goals in total), but have only won on four of those occasions (D5 L4).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Ross County defender Carl Tremarco should shrug off a niggle to face St Mirren.

Midfielder Mohamed Maouche could miss out with a tight hamstring.

Callum Morris (hamstring) and full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin will be without a raft of players for the trip to Dingwall.

Dylan Reid, 16, will miss the next two weeks of action to sit exams at school.

Ethan Erhahon, Ryan Flynn, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Marcus Fraser and Jonathan Obika will miss out with various ailments, while there are doubts over Collin Quaner and Eamonn Brophy.

Key stat: Ross County have lost three of their last four home games against St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (W1), including a 2-0 defeat in December of this season.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.