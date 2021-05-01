Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the opening round of the Scottish Premiership, as Celtic travel to face Rangers, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Dundee Utd team news: Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is out for the rest of the season with a broken wrist. Boss Micky Mellon has no other new injuries with Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) long-term absentees.

Ross County team news: Ross County are hopeful defender Carl Tremarco will return after a calf problem. Another full-back, Connor Randall, has returned to training following a back injury and played in a practice match on Tuesday. Defenders Callum Morris (hamstring) and full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) remain out.

Key stat: Dundee United have won each of their last five Scottish Premiership matches against Ross County, a run that began in October 2015. The Tangerines last won six consecutive top-flight league matches against a single side versus Aberdeen from October 1998 to November 1999.

Hibernian wing-back Chris Cadden is out for the rest of the season with a hairline fracture of the lower back.

Attacker Jamie Murphy has returned from a hamstring problem but Saturday's Premiership game against St Johnstone at Easter Road comes too soon although he could be available for next week's Scottish Cup semi-final against Dundee United.

Sean Mackie (thigh) remains out long term.

St Johnstone have suffered a blow ahead of the trip to Easter Road, with Callum Davidson revealing Scott Tanser is likely to miss the remainder of the season with an ankle knock suffered in Sunday's Scottish Cup thriller against Rangers.

But midfielder Murray Davidson is ready to return after two months out with a calf injury.

On-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton is also available for the Perth side after sitting out last week's double-header against his parent club.

Key stat: Hibernian are winless in six home league games against St. Johnstone in the Scottish top-flight (D3 L3) since a 2-0 victory under Pat Fenlon in August 2012.

Livingston team news: Livingston could have two left-backs returning to their squad with Jackson Longridge and Julien Serrano both having resumed training following knocks. Scott Robinson is out of favour following a disciplinary issue while Keaghan Jacobs (foot), Gavin Reilly (hamstring) and Steve Lawson (foot) remain out.

Aberdeen team news: Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is very hopeful of a return for Ryan Hedges following three months out with a chest injury. Joe Lewis is back in training but has still been troubled by a rib injury while Ross McCrorie is battling to overcome an ankle problem. Ash Taylor (knock), Greg Leigh (hamstring) and Michael Devlin (ankle) remain out.

Key stat: Livingston's 2-0 win over Aberdeen in February ended their run of 13 winless top-flight league meetings with them (D4 L9).

Motherwell team news: Tony Watt is fit for Motherwell's Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock following his unexpected return from a heel problem against Hibernian.

Goalkeeper Scott Fox is back in training after a long-term knee injury but is unlikely to feature before the end of the season.

Jordan Roberts (knee), Liam Grimshaw (illness) and Eddie Nolan (calf), plus Harry Smith, Sherwin Seedorf, Trevor Carson and Liam Donnelly (all knee), are definitely out for the season.

Kilmarnock team news: Kilmarnock will be missing strikers Kyle Lafferty (foot) and Nicke Kabamba (hamstring).

The latter's season is over but Lafferty will be back for Killie's subsequent game against St Mirren.

Tommy Wright otherwise has a full squad for the Fir Park clash.

Key stat: Only one of Motherwell and Kilmarnock's last 13 Scottish Premiership meetings has finished level (six Motherwell wins, six Kilmarnock), with the two sides drawing 0-0 in March 2019.

St Mirren team news: St Mirren duo Ryan Flynn (hamstring) and Jonathan Obika (groin) have returned to light training but are unlikely to be rushed back this weekend. Eamonn Brophy (foot) and Dylan Connolly (shoulder) remain on the casualty list.

Hamilton team news: Hamilton midfielder Ronan Hughes is suspended after being was sent off against Motherwell. Ryan Fulton (knee), Scott Martin (leg), Marios Ogkmpoe (hamstring), Andy Winter (knee), Shaun Want (thigh) and David Templeton (groin) are all still ruled out for Brian Rice's team.

Key stat: St. Mirren are unbeaten in eight league meetings with Hamilton (W3 D5) since a 1-3 defeat in December 2018.

Rangers defender Jack Simpson will sample his first taste of Old Firm action on Sunday after Steven Gerrard confirmed the former Bournemouth man will step in for Filip Helander.

Helander (knee) has been ruled out of Gers' final three games of the season - starting with the Celtic clash - after limping off during last week's Scottish Cup defeat to St Johnstone.

Scott Arfield (ankle) has also been told his season is over as he joins Ryan Jack (calf), Leon Balogun (Achilles) and Nikola Katic (knee) on the casualty list. Nathan Patterson, Bongani Zungu and Calvin Bassey are still suspended.

Wingers James Forrest (back/hamstring) and Mikey Johnston (knock) return to the Celtic squad after recovering from injury.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury. Captain Scott Brown will play in his last Old Firm game before joining Aberdeen as player/assistant next season.

Key stat: Rangers are unbeaten in four league meetings with Celtic (W3 D1), including three this season (W2 D1). The Gers last avoided defeat in every Old Firm league derby in a season in 1999-2000 under Dick Advocaat (P4 W3 D1 L0).

How to watch: Watch Rangers vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; Kick-off 12pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.