Ross County will take on St Johnstone in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday July 31.
Malky Mackay's side, who finished 10th last season, face a tough start to the campaign - hosting the Saints for the curtain-raiser before travelling to Hibernian the following weekend.
The Staggies then face reigning champions Rangers on home soil after a one-week break, followed by trips to Aberdeen and last season's runners-up Celtic.
Ross County fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22
All fixtures subject to change.
July
31: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
August
7: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
21: Rangers (h) - 3pm
28: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
September
11: Celtic (a) - 3pm
18: Hearts (h) - 3pm
25: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
October
2: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
16: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
23: Livingston (h) - 3pm
27: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm
30: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
November
6: Rangers (a) - 3pm
20: Celtic (h) - 3pm
27: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
December
1: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm
4: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
11: Dundee (h) - 3pm
18: Livingston (a) - 3pm
26: Hearts (a) - 3pm
29: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm
January
2: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
26: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm
29: Rangers (h) - 3pm
February
5: Dundee (a) - 3pm
9: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm
19: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
26: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
March
2: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
5: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
19: Celtic (a) - 3pm
April
2: Hearts (h) - 3pm
9: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 23
Saturday April 30
Saturday May 7
Wednesday May 11
Saturday May 14
Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season
The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.
The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.
