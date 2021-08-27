Scottish Premiership match previews and team news: Rangers vs Celtic live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats for round four of the Scottish Premiership.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers

Team news

Peter Pawlett is out of the Dundee United squad. The Terrors attacker is suspended after being sent off last week against St Johnstone, albeit he is also nursing an Achilles injury.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is awaiting the results on the scan on his knee injury which kept him out of last week's game at McDiarmid Park.

Hearts could hand debuts to loan signings Ben Woodburn and Taylor Moore. Armand Gnanduillet is available again after missing two games for personal reasons. Defender Stephen Kingsley remains out with illness.

Opta stats

This will be the first Scottish Premiership meeting between Dundee United and Hearts since February 2016, a game in which both teams had a player sent off, while goals from Guy Demel and Paul Paton earned the Tangerines a 2-1 win.

Hearts have only won two of their last 11 top-flight league away games against Dundee United (D1 L8), winning 3-0 in September 2012 and 1-0 in October 2015.

Dundee United have won both of their last two league games, last winning three in a row in the Scottish Premiership back in March 2014 under Jackie McNamara - a run that included a 2-1 win over Hearts.

After winning their first away league game of the season at St Mirren, Hearts are looking for back-to-back away wins in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since February 2019.

Liam Boyce has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 17 starts in the Scottish Premiership (13 goals, five assists), including three in goal involvements in Hearts' last two league matches (two goals, one assist).

How to follow: Follow the latest scores on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports Scores app. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Motherwell

Team news

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet and defender Paul McGinn have both shaken off bouts of illness.

Key midfielder Joe Newell is fighting to shrug off the abdominal issue that kept him out against Dundee while a decision is still to be taken on captain Paul Hanlon, with club medics treading carefully following the concussion he suffered against Rijeka earlier this month.

Livingston midfielder Craig Sibbald is likely to miss out after going off with a knock against Motherwell.

James Penrice is available again after recovering from Covid-19 while Tom Parkes, Cristian Montano and Adam Lewis are pushing for returns. Jack McMillan and Jaze Kabia (both knee) remain out and player/assistant manager Marvin Bartley completes a suspension.

Opta stats

Hibernian are looking to win back-to-back top-flight league meetings with Livingston for the first time since winning three in a row in the 2005-06 campaign, after their 2-1 win over the Lions in April last season.

Livingston have only won one of their last seven top-flight league visits to Hibernian (D3 L3), a 3-0 win in January last season.

Hibernian are unbeaten in five league games (W3 D2), including all three so far this season (W2 D1). Indeed, since Jack Ross' first league game in charge of the club in November 2019, Hibs have earned 95 points in 59 Scottish Premiership games, behind only Rangers (144) and Celtic (132) in this period.

Livingston are winless in nine league matches (D2 L7), losing all three so far this season. The last side to start a Scottish Premiership campaign with defeats in each of their opening four matches were Dundee in 2018-19.

Hibernian's Martin Boyle is the only player to score in each of his side's first three matches of the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership season; the last player to score in each of a team's first four Scottish Premiership matchdays of a new campaign was Scott Sinclair for Celtic in 2016-17.

How to follow: Follow the latest scores on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports Scores app. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee and Hibernian

Team news

Midfielder Sean Goss could make his Motherwell debut. Barry Maguire and Liam Donnelly are back from injury for Motherwell. However, Scotland right-back Stephen O'Donnell could miss out again through illness.

Summer signing Cillian Sheridan is in contention to return to the Dundee squad after missing the last two matches with a groin problem, while Jordan Marshall is free of suspension.

Cammy Kerr has also been back in training this week and could be involved this weekend after being sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in the Premier Sports Cup win over Montrose more than a month ago.

Danny Mullen is still a couple of months away from a return as he battles his way back from an ankle injury.

Opta stats

Motherwell have won each of their last six league meetings with Dundee, with five of those six wins coming by a one-goal margin, the other a 3-1 triumph in September 2018.

Dundee are winless in eight top-flight games against Motherwell (D1 L7), with their last such win coming in April 2017.

Motherwell have both scored and conceded in each of their last five league games, their longest such run in the Scottish Premiership since doing so eight matches in a row from March to May 2014.

Dundee have won just one of their last 15 Scottish Premiership matches (D2 L12), beating Livingston 1-0 in May 2019.

No side has recovered more points from losing positions in the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership so far than Motherwell (four, level with Aberdeen and Hibernian), who have been behind in all three of their league matches but lost just one (W1 D1 L1).

How to follow: Follow the latest scores on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports Scores app. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers Review writer Joshua Barrie and A Celtic State of Mind podcaster Natasha Meikle look ahead to Sunday's match at Ibrox

Team news

Rangers could be much-changed for Sunday's clash with Celtic after a Covid-19 outbreak affected their plans for the midweek draw with Alashkert.

Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin, James Tavernier, Scott Wright, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Kent missed the Europa League play-off, although it is not clear who was positive, injured or deemed a close contact.

It remains to be seen who will return, but Kemar Roofe and John Lundstram return from suspension.

Celtic hope Greg Taylor and Kyogo Furuhashi will recover from the injuries that forced them off against AZ Alkmaar.

At least one of James McCarthy and James Forrest is expected to be available after missing the trip to Holland.

Former Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic could make his debut, but Christopher Jullien (knee), Mikey Johnston (hamstring) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain out.

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James McFadden picks out the key players that could make a difference on Sunday as Rangers take on Celtic in the first Old Firm match of the season

Rangers have won four of their last five league meetings with Celtic (D1), as many as they had in their previous 20 such clashes beforehand (W4 D3 L13).

Celtic have lost four of their last five league visits to Rangers (W1), including both such trips last season. They last lost three consecutive league games at Ibrox in February 2010.

This will be Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's first Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers; the last manager to lose his first league Old Firm derby match in charge of Celtic was Tony Mowbray in October 2009, with Neil Lennon, Brendan Rodgers and John Kennedy all avoiding defeat in their first such match since.

This will be the first league Old Firm derby match in which Rangers come into it as reigning Scottish champions since April 2012, which Celtic won 3-0, and the first at Ibrox since March 2012, which Rangers won 3-2.

Rangers have won each of their last 20 home league matches, conceding just four goals in this spell. This is the longest home league winning run by any side in Scotland's top-flight since Celtic won 26 on the spin under Martin O'Neill from November 2002 to February 2004.

Celtic have won both of their last two league games by the same 6-0 scoreline. It's the first time the Bhoys have won back-to-back league matches by an aggregate margin of 12+ goals since October/November 2010 under Neil Lennon, when they followed up a 3-0 win at St. Johnstone with a 9-0 victory over Aberdeen.

How to follow: Rangers vs Celtic will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; kick-off 12pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes his team will face a real test on Sunday at Ibrox regardless of who Rangers have available for selection

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Hearts and Aberdeen

Team news

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass could hand debuts to new recruits Marley Watkins and Matty Longstaff. Winger Watkins has returned to Pittodrie on a two-year deal following an injury-disrupted loan spell at the club last season, while midfielder Longstaff has joined on a season-long loan from Newcastle.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay could hand a debut to Jack Baldwin after the 28-year-old centre-back moved to the Highlands earlier this week following his departure from Bristol Rovers.

Jack Burroughs misses out after suffering an ankle injury ahead of last weekend's defeat by Rangers and the on-loan Coventry midfielder is expected to remain sidelined until late September.

Opta stats

Aberdeen have won nine of their last 11 home league games against Ross County (L2), winning this exact fixture last season 2-0.

Ross County won their last league game against Aberdeen 4-1 in January of last season; they last won back-to-back league meetings with the Dons in October 2013 (run of three).

Aberdeen have scored as many goals in their opening three league games of this season as they bagged in their final 15 such matches of last term (five).

Ross County are the only side yet to take the lead in a match in this season's Scottish Premiership. They have lost their last two league games, last suffering three such defeats in a row in December 2020 (a run of six).

In the first three matchdays of the season, Aberdeen have made 13 combined changes to their starting XIs, at least five more than any other Scottish Premiership side. Ross County, meanwhile, have made just four changes; only Livingston (three) and Hearts (one) have named fewer.

How to follow: Follow the latest scores on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports Scores app. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Mirren

Team news

Alan Power is suspended for St Mirren's home cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone.

The midfielder was sent off in the 6-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead last week. The Buddies have a couple of players who will require assessing.

Callum Davidson will assess his St Johnstone squad ahead of the trip to Paisley following their Europa Conference League exertions on Thursday night.

Liam Gordon missed the 2-0 defeat by LASK at McDiarmid Park which saw the Saints exit the qualifying play-off on a 3-1 aggregate.

The double cup winners are still searching for their first win in 90 minutes this season after eight games in all competitions.

Opta stats

St Mirren are unbeaten in four home league meetings with St Johnstone (W2 D2), winning their last such match 3-2 in December of last season.

St Johnstone have kept a clean sheet in nine of their last 12 top-flight meetings with St Mirren (W7 D3 L2), conceding just six goals in total in this spell (0.5 per game).

St Mirren lost their opening home league match of this season 1-2 to Hearts; they last lost both of their first two home matches of a Scottish Premiership season in 2014-15, a season in which they would go on to be relegated.

St Johnstone are without a win in five league games (D3 L2), scoring just one goal in this run. The Saints could lose back-to-back league matches for the first time since they lost four in a row in December 2020.

St Johnstone are the only Scottish Premiership side yet to see one of their players score for them in this season's competition, with their lone goal so far being a Stephen O'Donnell own goal against Motherwell.

How to follow: Follow the latest scores on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports Scores app. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports