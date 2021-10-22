Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, stats, kick-off times: Rangers visit St Mirren, Celtic face St Johnstone

Teams news, stats and how to follow the 10th round of fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic hosting St Johnstone and Rangers travelling to St Mirren.

Team news

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has no new injury worries for the visit of Hibernian on Saturday. Defender Andy Considine is out until the turn of the year following knee surgery.

The Dons go into the game with five-straight cinch Premiership defeats and no wins in 10 in all competitions.

Hibernian welcome Paul McGinn back after the full-back missed the defeat by Dundee United with a knock.

Jack Ross declared this week that Daniel McKay would be "out for the foreseeable future" after suffering a "nasty" ankle injury in training.

Ryan Porteous completes a two-match ban, while Kyle Magennis is still absent with a knock along with long-term absentees Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot).

Opta stats

Aberdeen lost their last home league game against Hibernian 0-1 in May of last season, and last lost back-to-back home league matches against Hibs in September 2004.

Hibernian have won both of their last two league meetings with Aberdeen, last winning three in a row against them in December 2004.

Aberdeen have lost five consecutive league matches for the first time since April 2011, while they last lost more on the spin in December 2010 (run of seven).

Hibernian have lost back-to-back league games, while only once have they lost three in a row under Jack Ross, doing so in December 2020/January 2021.

Martin Boyle has had 27 shots and created 13 chances in this season's Scottish Premiership, meaning he has been directly involved in 40 of Hibernian's 121 shots in the competition (33 per cent); only Ross County's Blair Spittal (44 per cent) has attempted or created a higher such proportion for any side this term.

Celtic defender Josip Juranovic and midfielder James McCarthy return to their squad for the cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone at Parkhead on Saturday.

Juranovic has recovered from a hamstring injury, while McCarthy is fit again following a knock.

James Forrest and Christopher Jullien are nearing a return, Greg Taylor (shoulder) remains out, while midfielder Karamoko Dembele faces further time on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.

St Johnstone will be without Shaun Rooney after the defender suffered an ankle injury during last weekend's defeat by Livingston.

Liam Gordon will be assessed following his return to training from a knee injury, while Ali Crawford has stepped up his recovery from a groin issue.

Craig Bryson is pushing for his first appearance of the season after brushing off a knee injury and making the bench last week.

Opta stats

Celtic are unbeaten in 16 league meetings with St Johnstone (W13 D3) since a 1-2 defeat in May 2016 under Ronny Deila.

St Johnstone are without a win in 10 league visits to Celtic Park (D3 L7) since winning 1-0 in March 2015 under Tommy Wright.

Celtic are unbeaten in 10 home league games (W8 D2), conceding just three goals in this time while scoring 31 themselves.

St Johnstone's Scottish Premiership matches have seen fewer shots than any other side this season (188 - 99 for, 89 faced). Indeed, away from home, the Saints' four league outings in 2021-22 have seen just two goals (one for, one against).

The average age of Celtic's starting XIs has been younger than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership (25 years, 149 days), while only Dundee United (28) have used more different players in the 2021-22 competition than the Hoops (25).

Dundee United's Dylan Levitt is set to return when they host Motherwell in the cinch Premiership. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder missed the victory over Hibernian with a knee strain.

Liam Smith (knee) is close to a return, while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.

Meanwhile, Motherwell have no fresh injuries for the trip to Tannadice. Midfielder Robbie Crawford (ankle) is Graham Alexander's only absentee.

Sean Goss and Jordan Roberts made their first starts of the season last weekend and Alexander has a range of options.

Opta stats

Dundee United have won just one of their last six Scottish Premiership meetings with Motherwell (D2 L3), winning 1-0 in August 2020.

Having lost four consecutive Scottish Premiership away games at Dundee United from February 2014 to January 2015, Motherwell are since unbeaten in their last three such visits (W1 D2).

Dundee United are looking to win three consecutive Scottish Premiership matches for the first time since March 2014 under Jackie McNamara.

While Motherwell have only lost one of their last six away league outings (W2 D3), it was their last such trip at Hearts; they last lost back-to-back away games in the Scottish Premiership in February 2020.

Ian Harkes has either scored (two) or assisted (two) a goal in each of his last four league games for Dundee United. He had only scored one and assisted two goals in his first 39 Scottish Premiership appearances before this.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson again has a full-strength squad as his side bid to go top of the cinch Premiership when they play Dundee at Tynecastle.

Neilson has not found room for midfielders Jamie Walker and Aaron McEneff in his recent matchday squads.

The Hearts boss will serve the first game of a three-match touchline ban.

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne drops out after being carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury during last weekend's victory over Aberdeen.

Manager James McPake has Liam Fontaine, Paul McGowan and goalkeeper Ian Lawlor back in his squad but is still missing one player through Covid-19 issues.

Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Opta stats

This will be the first Scottish Premiership meeting between Hearts and Dundee since March 2019, a 1-0 Hearts win. They last won back-to-back matches against Dundee in the top-flight in October 2016.

Dundee won their last Scottish Premiership visit to Hearts 2-1 in January 2019, last winning two or more such visits in a row in the top-flight in December 1998.

Hearts remain the only side yet to lose a Scottish Premiership match in 2021-22 (P9 W5 D4 L0), while they last went 10+ matches without defeat in the division in January 2018 (11).

Dundee earned their first league win of the season last time out against Aberdeen (2-1); they last won back-to-back Scottish Premiership fixtures in May 2018.

Hearts' Craig Gordon has made more saves (42) and has a higher save percentage (87.5 per cent) than any goalkeeper to play at least two Scottish Premiership matches this season.

Ross County have reported no fresh injuries for their cinch Premiership meeting with Livingston.

Full-backs Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) are in the latter stages of their recoveries.

County are still looking for their first league win of the season.

James Penrice drops out for Livingston after travelling to Leicester for hernia surgery.

Andrew Shinnie is close to a return following an ankle problem but is unlikely to feature in Dingwall.

Keaghan Jacobs and Tom Parkes are pushing for comebacks while Adam Lewis (foot) remains out and goalkeeper Daniel Barden is set to begin cancer treatment.

Opta stats

Ross County have won one and lost four of their six Scottish Premiership meetings with Livingston (D1), with that one victory coming in February 2020.

Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Livingston have scored more league goals against Ross County (13) than they have against any other opponent, winning their last league meeting with them 3-1 in January of last season.

Ross County are the only side without a win in this season's Scottish Premiership (P9 W0 D3 L6), while boss Malky Mackay could become the first manager to fail to win each of his first 10 matches in the competition since Martin Canning with Hamilton in the 2014-15 campaign (first 13).

Livingston scored as many goals in their 3-0 win away at St. Johnstone last time out as they had managed in their previous 10 away league outings before this (D3 L7).

While Livingston have scored a league-high 83 per cent of their Scottish Premiership goals this season in the first half of matches (5/6), Ross County have conceded more goals in the opening 45 minutes of their games than any other side in the division (11).

St Mirren have a full squad for their cinch Premiership encounter with Rangers.

Charles Dunne returned to the bench in Dingwall last weekend and Greg Kiltie has shaken off a knee injury. They may have to wait for their comebacks though, with the Buddies on a three-match winning streak.

Rangers defender Leon Balogun is a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 Europa League win over Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Ryan Jack returned to training following calf surgery but Ryan Kent is still working his way back from a hamstring injury.

Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Opta stats

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin says his side can beat Rangers on Sunday and will take confidence from the champions' defeat to Dundee United and draw against Hearts

While St Mirren are without a win in each of their last 10 home league matches against reigning Scottish champions (D2 L8), their last such win was their last such fixture against Rangers when they were the defending title-holders. The Buddies won 2-1 in December 2011 with goals from Aaron Mooy and Paul McGowan in a match in which Rangers had both Lee McCulloch and Dorin Goian sent off.

Rangers have won each of their last nine top-flight league meetings with St. Mirren, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last eight of these.

St Mirren have won each of their last three league games, last winning four in a row in the top tier in December 2008 under Gus MacPherson

Rangers have only lost one of their last 48 league matches (W39 D8), a 0-1 defeat at Dundee United in August.

Rangers have had more different goalscorers (excluding own goals) than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership, with John Lundstram becoming their 11th with his opener against Hearts last time out.

How to follow: St Mirren vs Rangers will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; kick-off 12pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.