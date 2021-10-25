Scottish Premiership match previews: Celtic go to Hibs and Rangers host Aberdeen

Team news, stats and how to follow ahead of the midweek round of Scottish Premiership fixtures, including Aberdeen's trip to Rangers and Celtic's visit to Hibs.

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne will miss the cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County. Byrne faces six to 12 weeks out with a knee injury but does not require an operation.

Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Ross County could have right-back Connor Randall back in their squad after his ankle problem. On-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins is still not ready following his foot injury. The Dingwall club have no fresh injuries.

Opta stats

This will be the first Scottish Premiership meeting between Dundee and Ross County since May 2018, a 1-0 win for the Dees under Neil McCann thanks to Simon Murray's winner.

Ross County have only lost one of their nine top-flight league away games against Dundee (W4 D4), a 5-2 defeat in April 2016 under Jim McIntyre.

Dundee are looking to win consecutive top-flight home matches for the first time since May 2018, following their 2-1 victory against Aberdeen in their last home league game.

Ross County have picked up just one point (D1 L4) and scored just two goals in their five away league games so far this season, losing each of their last three on the road.

Dundee have failed to score in 11 of their last 14 top-flight games played on a Wednesday (W2 D3 L9), though six of their eight goals scored in this run have come in home matches.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Ryan Porteous returns to the Hibernian squad after completing a two-match ban but fellow defender Darren McGregor is suspended after being sent off in the defeat at Aberdeen at the weekend.

Kyle Magennis (knock) and Daniel McKay (ankle) are still absent along with long-term absentees Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot).

Celtic have an unchanged squad for the trip to Leith.

Christopher Jullien will continue building up his fitness after returning to full training, while James Forrest is closing in on a comeback but is still not ready.

Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain on the sidelines after surgery.

Opta stats

Hibernian are unbeaten in seven home league meetings with Celtic (W2 D5) since a 0-4 reverse in January 2014 under Terry Butcher.

Celtic have lost none of their last eight league games against Hibernian (W3 D5) since a 2-0 defeat in December 2018 under Brendan Rodgers.

Hibernian lost their first home league match of the season in their last such game (0-3 vs Dundee United), but haven't lost consecutively at home since January.

Following an eight-game winless run away from home, Celtic have now won their last two league matches on the road.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 38 league matches played on a Wednesday (W30 D8) since a 2-1 loss at St. Johnstone in May 2016.

Livingston midfielder Stephane Omeonga is a doubt for the visit of Dundee United following a head knock. Andrew Shinnie is close to a return following an ankle problem but David Martindale has options.

James Penrice (hernia) and Adam Lewis (foot) remain out and goalkeeper Daniel Barden is undergoing cancer treatment.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts has no fresh injury worries to contend with following last weekend's win over Motherwell.

Dylan Levitt returned to action against the Steelmen after missing the victory over Hibernian with a knee problem. Liam Smith (knee) is closing in on a return while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.

Opta stats

Livingston have won each of their last three top-flight home games against Dundee United, with two of these coming in the 2005-06 campaign and the other a 2-0 win in December of last season.

Dundee United won their last league meeting with Livingston 3-0 in February of last season, last winning back-to-back matches against them in the top-flight in February 2005.

Livingston have lost five of their last six Scottish Premiership home games, winning the other against Celtic in September.

Dundee United are unbeaten in their last four away games in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D2), last having a longer such run in the top-flight between May-September 2013 (5).

Dundee United have won just one of their last 10 Scottish Premiership games played on a Wednesday (D2 L7), and have lost each of their last five such games away from home.

Motherwell have no fresh injuries ahead of the visit of St Mirren. Graham Alexander could freshen his team up after three consecutive defeats. Midfielder Robbie Crawford remains out with an ankle injury.

Buddies star attacker Jamie McGrath is out of St Mirren's squad after injuring his hip against Rangers on Sunday.

Midfielder Ethan Erhahon is unlikely to make the game with a hamstring problem. Defender Scott Tanser will have a fitness test on Wednesday morning after he too picked up a hamstring complaint against the champions.

Opta stats

Motherwell have kept a clean sheet in both of their last two Scottish Premiership games against St. Mirren, last doing so in three such meetings in a row in April 2015.

St. Mirren have won two of their last three league visits to Motherwell (L1), as many as their previous 12 such trips in the top-flight before this (W2 D4 L6).

None of Motherwell's last 12 home league games have ended level, with the Steelmen winning seven and losing five.

St Mirren have won their last two away league games, last winning three in a row on the road in the top-flight back in May 2007.

Motherwell are unbeaten in all six of their top-flight games on a Wednesday so far this calendar year, winning four and drawing two.

Steven Gerrard will assess his squad options ahead of Rangers' game against Aberdeen at Ibrox. Midfielder Ryan Jack (calf) and attacker Ryan Kent (hamstring) are getting closer to making their returns.

Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Aberdeen have a major shortage of defenders. Jack MacKenzie remains out and both Declan Gallagher and Calvin Ramsay are ruled out after going off injured against Hibernian on Saturday. Andrew Considine is also on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury.

Opta stats

Rangers are unbeaten in nine league meetings with Aberdeen (W7 D2) since a 0-1 defeat at Ibrox in December 2018.

Aberdeen have failed to score in each of their last five league visits to Ibrox, losing four of these (D1).

Rangers have taken 68 points from their last 72 available at home in the Scottish Premiership (W22 D2 L0), conceding just seven goals in these 24 games.

Aberdeen have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 away league games, having recorded four shutouts in their five on the road before this.

Kemar Roofe has netted in both of his Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers against Aberdeen (3 goals in total), with both games finishing in 4-0 home victories last season.

Murray Davidson returns to the St Johnstone squad for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Wednesday night after recovering from a knock.

Fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon came off with a tight calf in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead and is 50-50. Wing-back Shaun Rooney remains out with an ankle problem.

Hearts' top scorer Liam Boyce is rated "50-50" by manager Robbie Neilson after being forced off by a calf problem in the draw with Dundee.

The Northern Irishman will be given every chance to prove his fitness but Armand Gnanduillet, Josh Ginnelly and Ben Woodburn are the three main contenders to start in the central striker role if he does not make it.

Neilson has no other injury concerns but - with three games in a week - the manager said he may make "one or two changes" to freshen up his team in certain areas.

Opta stats

St. Johnstone are unbeaten in 13 home league meetings with Hearts (W7 D6) since a 0-2 defeat in November 2010 under Derek McInnes.

Hearts failed to win each of their three league meetings with St. Johnstone during the last season the two sides were both in the Scottish Premiership in 2019-20, drawing one and losing two.

St. Johnstone have only scored more than once in one of their last 25 Scottish Premiership home games (3-1 vs Dundee), netting just 15 goals in total in this run.

Hearts have earned eight points from their four away league games so far this season (W2 D2), more than they had from their previous 12 on the road in the Scottish Premiership (7 - W1 D4 L7).

St. Johnstone are winless in their last nine Scottish Premiership games played on a Wednesday (D5 L4), failing to score on seven occasions in this run since a 2-1 win against Motherwell in February 2020.

