Scottish Premiership match preview and team news: Motherwell vs Rangers live on Sky Sports

Teams news, stats and how to follow the latest round of fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, with Rangers travelling to Motherwell on Sky Sports.

Motherwell are hoping Juhani Ojala can shake off a groin problem ahead of Sunday's visit of the champions. The Finland defender went off with a tight muscle during the midweek draw with St Mirren.

Sondre Solholm Johansen battled cramp in his calves towards the end of that game while midfielder Robbie Crawford (ankle) remains out.

Rangers will again be without Ryan Jack (calf) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) but both players could return next week.

Borna Barisic is out of the Fir Park clash with a minor injury but is set to face Brondby in the Europa League on Thursday. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Opta stats

Motherwell are winless in 18 league meetings with defending Scottish champions (D4 L14) since beating Celtic 2-1 in December 2015.

Rangers are unbeaten in 49 top-flight league matches against Motherwell (W35 D14), with their last such defeat to the Steelmen coming in December 2002 under Alex McLeish.

Motherwell have won each of their last three Scottish Premiership matches played on Halloween without conceding a goal, last losing on this date in 2014-15 at St. Johnstone (1-2).

Rangers have only kept three clean sheets in their 11 league games this season, compared to nine after the same number of matches last season. They shipped their ninth and tenth goals of the season in midweek at home to Aberdeen, conceding their 10th goal last season at Celtic Park in March - their 33rd match of the league campaign.

Alfredo Morelos has scored in three of his last four league games for Rangers, with his strike in midweek his 60th in the Scottish Premiership since signing for the club - this is 21 more than any other current player in the division (James Tavernier, 39).

Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Tuesday January 4 until Wednesday January 26.

After 33 games, the league splits into two sections of six teams, with each team playing each other in that section.

