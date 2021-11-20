Funso Ojo sent off after push by fan as Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass demands protection for players

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has asked for players to be protected after Funso Ojo's controversial red card at Dundee United.

Ojo was shown a second yellow card shortly before the break after an altercation with a fan who pushed him as he hopped the advertising boards after chasing down a ball that went out of play.

The 30-year-old looked to exchange words with the supporter but there was no physical movement from the footballer.

United made no comment apart from to confirm an investigation has been launched into the incident.

And Glass, who himself was sent off at the break, felt referee Bobby Madden had clearly made the wrong decision.

"It shouldn't happen," Glass said.

"He didn't go looking for the incident in the first place and has hopped the boards after the ball has run out of play.

"He is pushed but goes back towards the incident.

"I couldn't see the depth of it at the time but now it actually looks less like he has gone back into the crowd.

"The referee could protect the player a little bit rather than produce a second yellow

"If he doesn't go back towards it he doesn't give the referee an opportunity.

"Any guy that is pushed in the chest to take two steps back towards it - I don't know!

"But he gave the opportunity to produce a second yellow and they can do that.

"The referee chose to yellow card him and I can't say too much other than that to be fair."

The visiting Dons players were aghast at the decision to send Ojo off but Tangerines boss Tam Courts was not surprised to see the Belgian shown red at Tannadice Park.

"No. I wasn't surprised to see him get a red card," he said.

"I didn't really see it to be completely honest but there were just so many things going on on the pitch at that particular time and it needed me to be focused and clear.

"I was just starting to think about half-time. Make no bones about it. We were here for three points and three points alone today."

Dundee United were already down to 10 men at this stage after midfielder Callum Butcher had been sent off just three minutes earlier.

Ian Harkes' late strike handed them all three points on a controversial and highly-charged afternoon.