Scottish Premiership: 10 games now live in December and January including Old Firm, Edinburgh derbies

Two more Scottish Premiership games have been added to a Sky Sports' live schedule for December and January which includes Old Firm and Edinburgh derbies.

A total of 10 matches in December and January will now be shown on Sky Sports - the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the cinch Premiership - with Celtic's trip to Hearts and Rangers' visit to Ross County after the winter break the latest to be added.

Schedule highlights include the next meetings between Celtic and Rangers, and Hibernian and Hearts.

Rangers won the first Old Firm meeting this season 1-0 at Ibrox and top the Scottish Premiership table from their Glasgow rivals.

However, the clash in the East End of Glasgow on January 2 will be the first in front of a packed-out Celtic Park since 2019, which will give Ange Postecoglou hope his side can end their seven-game winless run in this fixture.

Hearts - who are third after making an impressive return to the top-flight - will be live on Sky Sports when they welcome both of the Old Firm to Tynecastle Park, plus on January 3 as they face Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

The last meeting between the clubs saw Hibs - who have played the least number of games in the league due to a Covid outbreak - claim a point at their rivals in a thrilling draw.

Celtic's trip to League and Scottish Cup winners St Johnstone on Boxing Day and Aberdeen versus Rangers at Pittodrie on December 29 will also be shown live on Sky Sports during a busy festive period before the winter break.

Following the break, Sky Sports will bring you two games in four days as Hearts face Celtic then Rangers go to Ross County in late January.

Live Scottish Premiership 2021/22 games on Sky Sports

Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.



Wednesday December 1

Hibernian vs Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm



Thursday December 2

Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 7.45pm



Sunday December 5

Dundee United vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday December 12

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday December 26

St Johnstone v Celtic - Kick-off 12.30pm



Wednesday December 29

Aberdeen v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm



Sunday January 2

Celtic v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon



Monday January 3

Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 12.30pm

Wednesday January 26

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic - Kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday January 29

Ross County v Rangers - Kick-off 12.30pm