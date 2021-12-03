Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen dominate team of the week with Rangers, Celtic and Motherwell also featuring

Rangers remain four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after Giovanni van Bronckhorst continued his winning start at Hibs. Celtic kept up the pressure by beating Hearts.

Both sides of the Old Firm have a player in the WhoScored.com best XI, but it is Aberdeen who dominate the team following their 2-0 win over Livingston.

Ross County earned another vital point in the battle to move off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, with two players making the cut after their draw away at St Mirren.

Players from Motherwell and Dundee also feature as WhoScored.com run through the best performing players from the team...

5. Danny Mullen (Dundee FC) - 7.95 rating

Image: Danny Mullen scored his third goal of the season in Dundee's win over St Johnstone

Dundee made it three wins from their last four in midweek as they earned a 1-0 victory over St. Johnstone. Danny Mullen's third league goal of the season shortly before the break proved to be the difference at the Kilmac Stadium. The 26-year-old hit the back of the net with one of five shots and he proved a real thorn in the side of the St. Johnstone defence as he won five aerial duels to help land a WhoScored.com rating of 7.95.

4. David Bates (Aberdeen) - 8.33 rating

Image: David Bates scored his first goal of the season as Aberdeen beat Livingston

Aberdeen have three players make the team of the week following their 2-0 win over Livingston, with David Bates the pick of the bunch. The centre-back earned a rating of 8.33 as he bagged his first league goal of the season 15 minutes from time. In addition, Bates won four of five aerial duels contested, and made three clearances, one tackle and one interception, to cap a man of the match performance.

3. Ashley Maynard-Brewer (Ross County) - 8.35 rating

Image: Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer impressed as Ross County picked up another point in their fight to move off the foot of the table

Ross County held St. Mirren to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday night and while the Staggies remain bottom of the table, the stalemate at least extended their unbeaten run to three games. Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was in inspiring form between the sticks as he made a total of nine saves to help Ross County to a result at the SMISA Stadium. The 22-year-old has kept a clean sheet in three of his last five outings, with his latest coming in a game that saw him earn a rating of 8.35.

2. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) - 8.64 rating

Image: Ross County captain Jack Baldwin continues to impress for the Staggies

Remaining with Ross County's 0-0 draw at St. Mirren, Jack Baldwin earned his second successive WhoScored.com man of the match award as he came away from the midweek clash with a rating of 8.64. Baldwin's 11 clearances, including one off the line, contributed towards Ross County's clean sheet, while additional returns of eight aerial duels won, four interceptions and one tackle marked what proved to be the centre-back's best rated performance of the season.

1. Tony Watt (Motherwell) - 8.86 rating

No player has now scored more goals than Tony Watt (8) in the Scottish Premiership this season after he netted what proved to be the decisive goal in Motherwell's 1-0 win over Dundee United on Tuesday night. Watt scored with one of two shots and was unfortunate not to add an assist having created three goal scoring chances in the narrow victory. On top of that, the 27-year-old completed three dribbles and made two tackles as he earned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.86, that better than any other Scottish Premiership player from the midweek round of games.