Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, stats, how to follow on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and how to follow the midweek matches in the Scottish Premiership, including Celtic's trip to St Mirren.

Team news

Shaun Maloney makes his dugout debut as Hibernian manager. Hibs are without Kyle Magennis, who is still troubled by a groin problem. Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie are still working their way back to fitness after lengthy lay-offs.

Ross McCrorie is suspended for Aberdeen's trip to Easter Road. The Dons defender has gone over the disciplinary points threshold.

Dylan McGeouch and Matty Kennedy are working their way back into contention as is Calvin Ramsey, while Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are all still sidelined.

Opta stats

Hibernian won their last home league match against Aberdeen 2-0 in February of last season; they last won back-to-back home league meetings with the Dons in May 2003 under Bobby Williamson.

Since Hibernian's promotion in 2017, only Rangers (10) have beaten Hibs more often in league matches than Aberdeen (nine).

Hibernian are looking to win back-to-back league matches for only a second time this season, and first since winning both of their opening two fixtures of the campaign in August.

Aberdeen are currently enjoying a three-game winning run in the Scottish Premiership, their best such spell since a stretch of four straight wins from August-September 2020.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin faces a major selection headache. Saints failed in a request to get the match postponed after a number of positive Covid-19 cases but are still awaiting some PCR results. The Buddies were already without Eamonn Brophy (hamstring) and Conor McCarthy (ankle).

David Turnbull is awaiting the results of a scan on his hamstring injury but will miss the game against Saints. The Celtic midfielder sustained the injury in the Premier Sports Cup final win over Hibernian.

Kyogo Furuhashi will be managed as he deals with a hamstring problem but Jota, Albian Ajeti (both hamstring), Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee) and James Forrest (knock) are still out along with Karamoko Dembele (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (knee).

Opta stats

St. Mirren have only won one of their last 25 league meetings with Celtic (D2 L22), a 2-1 win at Celtic Park last season.

Celtic are unbeaten in 13 league visits to St. Mirren (W11 D2) since a 4-0 defeat in March 2010 under Tony Mowbray. Andy Dorman and Steven Thomson both bagged braces for the Buddies that day.

St. Mirren are winless in nine league matches (D5 L4), including five at home (D3 L2). The Buddies last went 10 league matches without a win in November 2018 (run of 12).

Celtic have won 10 of their last 11 league matches (D1), including each of their last six in a row. Away from home, the Hoops are on a six-match league winning run, scoring two or more goals in all six.

Celtic's David Turnbull has scored more Scottish Premiership goals against St. Mirren than he has versus any other opponent (six), with the midfielder scoring four in his last two league appearances against the Buddies, including a hat-trick in August.

Team news

Cinch Premiership bottom club St Johnstone will be without at least four players to self-isolation rules. Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen were already missing because of household contacts and two unnamed players were ruled out early in the week.

Cammy MacPherson (groin) is sidelined until January, while David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season but Murray Davidson is in contention to start following a lay-off.

Ross County's Harry Paton is a doubt for the trip to Perth. The midfielder is nursing a calf knock which kept him out of the game against Livingston at the weekend. County defender Alex Iacovitti is still out with a hamstring injury.

Opta stats

St. Johnstone have only lost one of their last 12 league meetings with Ross County (W3 D8), a 0-1 defeat at home in September 2020.

Ross County lost their last league visit to St. Johnstone 1-0 in March last season; they have never lost back-to-back top-flight away games against the Saints before, with this their 15th such trip.

St. Johnstone are currently on a five-game losing run in the Scottish Premiership; they haven't lost six in a row in the top-flight since a run from April-August 2012 under Steve Lomas.

Ross County have only lost one of their last six league matches (W2 D3); they had lost five of the six directly before this (W1).

