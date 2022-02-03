David Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court case in 2017 although no criminal proceedings were instructed; an online petition called for the club's reputation to be restored by the removal of Goodwillie, while the transfer saw the club lose its main sponsor

David Goodwillie: Raith Rovers apologise for signing player and say he will not be selected to play

David Goodwillie was in the stands for Raith Rovers' match against Queen of the South on Tuesday

David Goodwillie will not play for Raith Rovers again after the club apologised for his controversial signing.

Raith's decision to re-sign 32-year-old Goodwillie - who was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court case in 2017 although no criminal proceedings were instructed - has generated widespread criticism, with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calling on the Scottish Professional Football League to take action.

An online petition was set up calling for Goodwillie to be removed, while the transfer has already seen the club lose its main sponsor, with author Val McDermid - whose name is on the club's shirts and on one of its stands - withdrawing her support.

A statement from chairman John Sim on behalf of the board said: "I firstly want to apologise wholeheartedly to our fans, sponsors, players and the wider Raith Rovers community for the anguish and anger caused over the past few days.

"We got it wrong.

"In reaching our original decision, we focused far too much on football matters and not enough on what this decision would mean for our club and the community as a whole.

"Over the past couple of days, we listened carefully to the fans who have got in touch and I'm very grateful for their honesty. As chairman, as a board and as a management team, we have all learned a hard but valuable lesson.

"This very unfortunate episode is something that we all bitterly regret and we are now wholly committed to making things right. I can therefore confirm that, following a meeting of the Raith Rovers board, the player will not be selected by Raith Rovers and we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position.

"We share a desire to do what is best for our club and will be doing everything in our power to regain the trust and confidence of the Raith Rovers family."

