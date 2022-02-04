Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, Celtic and Rangers live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and how to follow the Scottish Premiership this weekend with both Celtic and Rangers playing live on Sky Sports on Sunday as the title race hots up.

Team news: Dundee could have Jordan Marshall back from injury for the visit of Ross County, with the left-back definitely expected to make the midweek game against Hearts if not.

Lee Ashcroft is back running following a hamstring injury while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Dundee have been awaiting a decision from FIFA over whether a loan deal for Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen-Rossi went through before Monday night's transfer deadline.

Ross County saw goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (facial knock) and defender Jack Baldwin (knee) drop out of their team for the midweek draw with Aberdeen.

Defender Kayne Ramsay went off at half-time through illness.

Midfielder David Cancola has been missing with a groin problem.

Opta stats

Dundee have lost both of their previous league meetings with Ross County this season, conceding eight goals in the process; they have never lost three in a row against the Staggies in the top-flight.

Dundee are winless in eight league matches (D2 L6), the longest ongoing run by a side in this season's Scottish Premiership. They have failed to score in five of their last six league games, with both of their last two finishing goalless.

Ross County have lost a league-high 17 points from leading positions in this season's Scottish Premiership, with the Staggies throwing away a lead in two of their last three league matches.

Regan Charles-Cook has scored 10 league goals for Ross County this season, one of just three players ever to reach double figures for the Staggies in a single Scottish Premiership season, joining Liam Boyce (three times - 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17) and Alex Schalk (2017-18).

How to follow: Follow the action with the latest scores across Sky Sports' digital platforms. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news: Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey hopes to have recovered from a dead leg in time for the visit of St Mirren, but he faces a fight to get back into the side after debutant Kevin Dabrowski impressed in his absence against Hearts.

Joe Newell, Josh Doig and Paul McGinn are all slight doubts, while Paul Hanlon is likely to remain sidelined along with long-term injury victim Kyle Magennis.

Young attackers Elias Melkersen and Jasper Sylvester are both in contention to make their debuts following their recent arrivals.

St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy drops out with the ankle injury he sustained against Motherwell in midweek.

On-loan Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic is ineligible against his parent club.

Curtis Main, Conor McCarthy and Scott Tanser are all set to remain on the sidelines.

Opta stats

Hibernian are unbeaten in 11 Scottish Premiership matches against St. Mirren (W7 D4) since a 0-2 defeat away from home in April 2014 under Terry Butcher.

Since a three-game winning run in December, Hibernian are winless in their four Scottish Premiership matches in 2022 so far (D2 L2), failing to score in three of those games.

St. Mirren have picked up seven points in their last three league matches (W2 D1), more than they had in their previous 11 before this (six points - W0 D6 L5).

Hibernian's James Scott has scored three of his four Scottish Premiership goals against St. Mirren (75%), netting a brace in his last league appearance against the Buddies for Motherwell in December 2019.

How to follow: Follow the action with the latest scores across Sky Sports' digital platforms. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news: Livingston striker Joel Nouble is suspended for the visit of Aberdeen following his midweek red card.

Midfielder Craig Sibbald is back in training and building up his fitness, but Saturday may be too soon for him.

Jackson Longridge is back in the squad after a cut eyebrow, while Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov is due to arrive at the club next week.

Connor Barron remains out for Aberdeen through illness.

Marley Watkins is seeing a specialist about a foot injury next week and is still some way away from a comeback.

Dean Campbell joined Kilmarnock on loan during the week and both Andrew Considine and Mikey Devlin remain sidelined.

Opta stats

Aberdeen are unbeaten in their last seven league visits to Livingston (W5 D2) since a 2-0 defeat in April 2004 under Steve Paterson.

Livingston have alternated between defeat (three times) and victory (twice) in each of their last five league matches, losing 1-2 to St. Johnstone last time out.

Only Dundee (five) have earned fewer points away from home in this season's Scottish Premiership than Aberdeen (nine), with Stephen Glass' side winning just one of their last 11 league matches on the road (D3 L7).

How to follow: Follow the action with the latest scores across Sky Sports' digital platforms. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news: St Johnstone will be without Chris Kane against Dundee United and "for the foreseeable future" through injury, according to manager Callum Davidson.

Cammy MacPherson is back in the Saints squad after Covid issues but Canada international Theo Bair is still awaiting paperwork before making his debut.

Nadir Ciftci (hamstring) is a week away from a return while Michael O'Halloran is close to a return from the same problem. Shaun Rooney and Craig Bryson are both sidelined by ankle problems and David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.

Dundee United will be without Kieran Freeman after the full-back went off against Dundee at Dens Park on Tuesday.

United head coach Tam Courts otherwise reported a full squad which could mean a return for Charlie Mulgrew following a muscle injury.

Liam Smith made his comeback from a knee injury in midweek while on-loan Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola could make his debut in Perth.

Opta stats

The side playing at home has won none of the last seven Scottish Premiership matches between St. Johnstone and Dundee United (D3 L4), since a 2-1 win for the Saints in September 2015.

Dundee United are looking to earn back-to-back top-flight away wins over St. Johnstone for the first time since April 2012, after their 1-0 win over them in August of this season.

Dundee United are winless in seven away league matches (D3 L4), failing to score in each of their last four on the road. Indeed, it's the Tangerines' longest top-flight away run without scoring since February 2003 (run of five).

St. Johnstone have scored a league-high 62% of their Scottish Premiership goals this season in the first half of matches (8/13), while Dundee United on the other hand have scored the highest proportion in the second half (68% - 13/19).

How to follow: Follow the action with the latest scores across Sky Sports' digital platforms. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news: Motherwell midfielder Liam Shaw drops out of the squad to face parent club Celtic under loan rules but is fit after a migraine affected his vision against St Mirren.

Barry Maguire is pushing to be involved after missing the Paisley trip with a knee injury while Graham Alexander expects his players to brush off other knocks.

Mark O'Hara and Ricki Lamie have both been on the sidelines in 2022.

Nir Bitton returns from suspension for Celtic's trip to Lanarkshire.

Fellow midfielder Tom Rogic is available again after returning from international duty with Australia.

Yosuke Ideguchi still struggling with an ankle knock and Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti all missing with hamstring injuries.

Opta stats

Motherwell have won just one of their last 28 league meetings with Celtic (D5 L22), a 2-1 win at Celtic Park in December 2015 under Mark McGhee, after Louis Moult bagged a brace for the Steelmen.

Celtic have won each of their last 10 league meetings with Motherwell, scoring 30 goals and conceding only five in this run, since a 1-1 draw in December 2018.

Motherwell are unbeaten in five home league matches (W4 D1), keeping a clean sheet in four of those. The Steelmen last went on a longer unbeaten home run in the Scottish Premiership in May 2015 under Ian Baraclough (run of seven).

Celtic have won eight of their last nine away league matches (D1); they were winless in eight league outings on the road before this (D3 L5).

Against no side has Celtic's James Forrest scored more Scottish Premiership goals than he has against Motherwell (eight, level with St. Johnstone). Indeed, Forrest has either scored (four) or assisted (four) eight goals in his last nine league matches versus the Steelmen.

How to watch: Watch Motherwell vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 1pm; Kick-off 1.30pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news: Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could make his Rangers debut against Hearts on Sunday following his deadline-day loan move from Juventus.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is also available after returning from international duty with Colombia.

Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander (both knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Hearts defender John Souttar, who recently agreed a pre-contract with Rangers, could face his future employers if he shakes off the ankle injury that kept him out of Tuesday's draw with Hibernian.

Fellow centre-back Craig Halkett remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

The versatile Michael Smith is likely to miss out again after being troubled by back spasms recently.

Opta stats

Rangers have only lost one of their last 26 home games against Hearts in the Scottish top-flight (W19 D6), a 1-2 defeat in March 2012.

Hearts have only won one of their last 14 Scottish Premiership matches versus Rangers (D3 L10), a 2-1 win in January 2020.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 31 home league matches (W28 D3), winning each of their last six in a row and keeping a clean sheet in each of the last five of those.

Hearts have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three away league matches (W2 D1), their longest run of shutouts on the road in the Scottish Premiership since January 2018 (also three), while they last had a longer such streak in the top-flight from December 2006 to March 2007 (five in a row), a spell which included a goalless draw at Rangers.

Hearts have used just 23 players in the Scottish Premiership this season, at least two fewer than any other side, while 14 of those 23 have scored at least one league goal for the club this season (61%), a league-high ratio.

How to watch: Watch Rangers vs Hearts live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 3.45pm; Kick-off 4pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.