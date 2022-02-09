Scottish Premiership: Will Celtic or Rangers win the title? Who will finish in the top-six? How will the relegation battle go?

Thursday 10 February 2022 22:15, UK

Most clubs have just 12 matches to go and there is still plenty to decide right across the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic lead defending champions Rangers by one point - after their victory 3-0 Old Firm win after the winter break - in a battle that could go into the final rounds of the season.

While Hearts are in pole position to finish third, the race for the final top-six spots are up for grabs, with fourth to 10th separated by just six points, and only two between the bottom two.

Here, we assess the main battles from across the top-flight and look at the fixtures that matter until the end of the season...

The table...

The fixtures...

Title race

Leaders Rangers came back from the winter break with a six-point advantage over Celtic, however, Ange Postecoglou's side are now a point ahead of their rivals with 12 games to go.

February's Old Firm win at Celtic Park was a significant night in this title race but Rangers responded with convincing wins over Hearts and Hibernian to keep the pressure on in the battle for top spot.

Both clubs have new signings, including the likes of Reo Hatate, Matt O'Riley, Aaron Ramsey and Amad Diallo to help with their push for the trophy.

The pride of being crowned champions will be more than enough for the fans, but this season's Premiership title comes with an even bigger prize. A place in the Champions League is all but guaranteed. With that comes a cash injection of £30m and rising.

There's little, if any, margin for error over the coming weeks for both clubs so strap yourself in for a battle that could go down to the final weekend of the season.

Celtic

Celtic&#39;s Callum Mcgregor at full time against Aberdeen
Image: Callum McGregor captained Celtic to victory at Aberdeen

Position: 1st
Games played: 26
Points Per Game: 2.42
Current league form: WWWWWW
Next league fixture: Dundee (h)
Title Sky Bet odds: 1/2

Key pre-split fixtures to note: Feb 27: Hibs (a), Mar 6: Livingston (a), Apr 3: Rangers (a)

Rangers

Scott Arfield celebrates with teammates after making it 4-0
Image: Rangers have won back-to-back home games after their Old Firm defeat

Position: 2nd
Games played: 26
Points Per Game: 2.38
Current league form: DWDLWW
Next league fixture: Dundee Utd (a)
Title Sky Bet odds: 13/8

Key pre-split fixtures to note: Feb 20: Dundee Utd (a), Feb 27: Motherwell (h), Mar 5: Aberdeen (h), Apr 3: Celtic (h)

Top-six battle

While Hearts are favourites to finish behind the Old Firm, Dundee United, Motherwell, St Mirren, Hibernian, Livingston, Aberdeen and Ross County will all have an eye on finishing in the top half of the table.

Just six points separate the clubs so who will seal a place in the top-six?

Hearts

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 29: Hearts Manager Robbie Neilson during a cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Motherwell at Tynecastle Stadium, on anuary 29, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Image: Hearts are pushing for a third placed finish in their first season back in the Scottish Premiership

Position: 3rd
Games played: 26
Points Per Game: 1.65
Current league form: WLWDLL
Next league fixture: St Johnstone (a)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 1/1000

Dundee Utd

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Dundee United&#39;s Tony Watt celebrates making it 2-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Motherwell at Tannadice Park, on February 09, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Image: Tony Watt scored against Motherwell to lift Dundee United above his former club in the table

Position: 4th
Games played: 26
Points Per Game: 1.26
Current league form: LWLDDW
Next league fixture: Rangers (h)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 11/8

Motherwell

Motherwell are without a win in their last six games
Image: Motherwell are without a win in their last six games

Position: 5th
Games played: 26
Points Per Game: 1.26
Current league form: LDLDLL
Next league fixture: Aberdeen (h)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 8/15

St Mirren

PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 09: St Mirren&#39;s Connor Ronan celebrates making it 1-1 with Jordan Jones during a cinch Premiership match between St. Mirren and St Johnstone at the SMISA Stadium, on February 09, 2022, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Image: St Mirren just missed out on a top-six finish last season

Position: 6th
Games played: 25
Points Per Game: 1.28
Current league form: LWWDWW
Next league fixture: Livingston (a)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 11/10

Hibernian

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney
Image: Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney admits results must improve but thinks his side can finish in the top-four

Position: 7th
Games played: 26
Points Per Game: 1.19
Current league form: LDLDLL
Next league fixture: Ross County (h)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 1/2

Livingston

DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Livingston&#39;s Alan Forrest makes it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Livingston at the Global Energy Stadium, on February 09, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Image: Livingston currently sit 8th in the Scottish Premiership

Position: 8th
Games played: 26
Points Per Game: 1.15
Current league form: WLWLWD
Next league fixture: St Mirren (h)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 11/4

Aberdeen

Aberdeen are without a Scottish Premiership win in 2022
Image: Aberdeen are without a Scottish Premiership win in 2022

Position: 9th
Games played: 25
Points Per Game: 1.16
Current league form: WDLDLL
Next league fixture: Motherwell (a)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 8/15

Ross County

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Ross County manager Malky Mackay at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Ross County the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, on February 05, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Image: Malky Mackay is guiding Ross County further away from relegation danger

Position: 10th
Games played: 26
Points Per Game: 1.03
Current league form: WLDDWD
Next league fixture: Hibs (a)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 20/1

Who could go down?

St Johnstone find themselves in the unenviable position of being bottom - a surprise to many after winning a historic League Cup and Scottish Cup double last season.

Scoring goals has been a problem for the Perth club, with just 11 coming in their first 20 matches.

Three in five have been scored following the break and manager Callum Davidson will hope a number of his January arrivals will help move his team up the table.

Lying two points above them are Dundee, who only returned to the Premiership this season.

James McPake made his own signings in January and will be hoping Scotland under-21 international Zak Rudden, along with experienced players like captain Charlie Adam and Paul McGowan, can fire his side to safety.

Finishing 11th will be the minimum aim for both clubs, but a tricky relegation play-off final - live on Sky Sports - would still lie in store.

Dundee

Dundee picked up what could be a crucial win at Hearts
Image: Dundee picked up what could be a crucial win at Hearts

Position: 11th
Games played: 25
Points Per Game: 0.84
Current league form: LLDDLW
Next league fixture: Celtic (a)
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/1

St Johnstone

St Johnstone remain rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership
Image: St Johnstone remain rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership

Position: 12th
Games played: 25
Points Per Game: 0.76
Current league form: LLDWDL
Next league fixture: Aberdeen (a)
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/1

The games coming up live on Sky Sports

Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

Sunday February 20

Dundee United vs Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday February 27

Hibernian vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Wednesday March 2

St Johnstone v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday March 6

Livingston v Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday March 20

Dundee v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday April 3

Rangers vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday April 10

St Mirren v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

