Scottish Premiership: Will Celtic or Rangers win title? Who will finish in top six? How will relegation battle go?

We're into the final few matches before the Scottish Premiership split and there is still plenty to decide right across the top-flight.

Celtic lead defending champions Rangers by three points after both clubs drew at the weekend - in a title race that could go into the final rounds of the season.

Hearts remain in pole position to finish third after victory at St Mirren, however, fourth to 10th are separated by just five points as clubs battle for European football and a top-six spot.

At the bottom, there are two points between Dundee who are at the foot of the table and St Johnstone, while Ross County are now seven points clear of Callum Davidson's side.

Here, we assess the main battles from across the top flight and look at the fixtures that matter until the end of the season...

The table...

The fixtures...

Title race

Rangers returned from the winter break with a six-point advantage over Celtic, however, Ange Postecoglou's side are now three points ahead of their rivals with 10 games to go.

February's Old Firm clash at Celtic Park was a significant night in this title race as Celtic maintained their unbeaten run which now stands at 22 league matches.

Their rivals, however, continue to struggle. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's have picked up just 13 points from a possible 24 since the season resumed and are now four away games without victory in the league, a run Rangers will be keen to halt at St Johnstone on March 2, live on Sky Sports.

The pride of being crowned champions will be more than enough for the fans, but this season's Premiership title comes with an even bigger prize. A place in the Champions League is all but guaranteed. With that comes a cash injection of £30m and rising.

There's little, if any, margin for error over the coming weeks for both clubs so strap yourself in for a battle that could go down to the final weekend of the season.

Celtic

Image: Callum McGregor is hoping to win the title in his first season as Celtic captain

Position: 1st

Games played: 28

Points Per Game: 2.39

Current league form: WWWWWD

Next league fixture: St Mirren (h)

Title Sky Bet odds: 2/7

Key pre-split fixtures to note: Mar 6: Livingston (a), Apr 3: Rangers (a)

Rangers

Image: Alfredo Morelos is the club's top goalscorer this season

Position: 2nd

Games played: 28

Points Per Game: 2.29

Current league form: DLWWDD

Next league fixture: St Johnstone (a)

Title Sky Bet odds: 23/10

Key pre-split fixtures to note: Mar 5: Aberdeen (h), Apr 3: Celtic (h)

Top-six battle

While Hearts are favourites to finish behind the Old Firm, Hibernian, Dundee United, Motherwell, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Livingston and Ross County will all have an eye on finishing in the top half of the table.

Just five points separate fourth to 10th, so who will seal a place in the top half?

Hearts

Image: Hearts are on course for third-place in their first season back in the Scottish Premiership

Position: 3rd

Games played: 28

Points Per Game: 1.64

Current league form: WDLLLW

Next league fixture: Aberdeen (h)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 1/1000

Hibernian

Image: Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney believes his side can catch rivals Hearts

Position: 4th

Games played: 28

Points Per Game: 1.25

Current league form: LDLLWD

Next league fixture: Dundee (a)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 1/6

Dundee Utd

Image: Tony Watt joined Dundee United from Motherwell in January

Position: 5th

Games played: 28

Points Per Game: 1.25

Current league form: LDDWDD

Next league fixture: Livingston (a)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 10/11

Motherwell

Image: Motherwell have failed to win a league match in 2022

Position: 6th

Games played: 28

Points Per Game: 1.25

Current league form: LDLLDD

Next league fixture: Ross County (h)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 1/3

Livingston

Image: Livingston finished in the top-six last season

Position: 7th

Games played: 28

Points Per Game: 1.21

Current league form: WLWDDW

Next league fixture: Dundee Utd (a)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 13/8

St Mirren

Image: St Mirren just missed out on a top-six finish last season

Position: 8th

Games played: 27

Points Per Game: 1.22

Current league form: WDWWDL

Next league fixture: Celtic (a)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 9/4

Aberdeen

Image: Jim Goodwin is the new Aberdeen manager leaving St Mirren

Position: 9th

Games played: 28

Points Per Game: 1.14

Current league form: DLLDDD

Next league fixture: Hearts (a)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 13/8

Ross County

Image: Malky Mackay is hoping to guide Ross County further away from relegation danger

Position: 10th

Games played: 28

Points Per Game: 1.07

Current league form: DDWDLW

Next league fixture: Motherwell (a)

Top six Sky Bet odds: 25/1

Who could go down?

Dundee - under new manager Mark McGhee - find themselves in the unenviable position of being bottom following their return to the Premiership this season.

The Dens Park club are two points behind St Johnstone but do have a game in hand on those above them.

Saints boss Callum Davidson says securing survival would match last season's historic League Cup and Scottish Cup double.

Scoring goals was a problem for the Perth club earlier in the season, with just 11 coming in their first 20 matches. However, seven in eight games since the winter break has helped St Johnstone pick up nine points and reignite their survival hopes.

Finishing 11th will be the minimum aim for both teams, but a tricky relegation play-off final - live on Sky Sports - would still lie in store.

St Johnstone

Image: St Johnstone are in a relegation battle after winning the cup double last season

Position: 11th

Games played: 28

Points Per Game: 0.82

Current league form: WDLDWL

Next league fixture: Rangers (h)

To finish bottom Sky Bet odds: 13/8

Dundee

Image: Mark McGhee has taken over at Dundee after James McPake's sacking

Position: 12th

Games played: 27

Points Per Game: 0.77

Current league form: DDLWLL

Next league fixture: Hibernian (h)

To finish bottom Sky Bet odds: 1/2

Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

Wednesday March 2

St Johnstone v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday March 6

Livingston v Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday March 20

Dundee v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday April 3

Rangers vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday April 10

St Mirren v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon