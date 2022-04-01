Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker to miss Old Firm clash against Celtic

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been ruled out of Sunday's Old Firm match against Celtic after injuring his thigh on international duty.

The striker was seen at Glasgow Airport on Thursday, departing for a reported scan in London, after picking up the knock while away with Colombia.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits the 25-year-old is now in a race to be fit for the club's Europa League quarter-final against Braga, and is also a doubt for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on April 17.

"Alfredo, unfortunately, had a new injury while on duty with Colombia so he won't be available for this Sunday," the manager told Sky Sports News.

"I think we will lose him for a longer time. We will assess him in the next few days but he's out for Sunday.

"We won't have him back in the next couple of weeks. It's always a blow when you lose players.

"Of course, Morelos is an important player for us, but we have a big challenge ahead of us in the coming weeks so we have to make sure the ones who are ready to play are well prepared."

Van Bronckhorst is now likely to turn to Kemar Roofe or Fashion Sakala to lead the attack in the top-of-the-table clash against Celtic.

Image: Kemar Roofe could replace Alfredo Morelos up front against Celtic

Rangers trail Ange Postecoglou's side by three points with just seven games remaining and lost 3-0 at Celtic Park in February.

"We don't have to prove anything," the manager said.

"It's a couple of months since we lost the game and we picked ourselves up afterwards and we're still in contention for three prizes at the end of the season.

"My team is excited, prepared and ready for the game. We don't need to look forward or back, we just need to make sure on Sunday we're the winners."