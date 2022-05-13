Scottish Premiership match previews, news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Watch Celtic vs Motherwell live from 11.30am on Saturday on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 12.15pm; watch free match highlights of this weekend's Scottish Premiership games on the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports News
Friday 13 May 2022 19:00, UK
News, stats and predictions for the final round of the Scottish Premiership.
Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic will play their last games for champions Celtic against Motherwell after almost 10 years of service with both players leaving for pastures new.
Right-back Josip Juranovic is available again after shrugging off a knock. Manager Ange Postecoglou is likely to freshen the side up for the trophy day game.
More Motherwell players have been hit by the bug that has affected their squad in recent games and Graham Alexander will see who is available on Saturday morning before selecting his team.
Mark O'Hara missed the midweek win against Hearts through illness while the likes of Kevin van Veen, Bevis Mugabi, Liam Grimshaw and Kaiyne Woolery have been struggling.
On-loan Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw drops out against his parent club while Jordan Roberts, Nathan McGinley, Barry Maguire, Scott Fox and Sondre Solholm are injured.
Opta stats
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Toby Sibbick has been declared fit for Hearts. The defender was taken off on a stretcher against Motherwell in midweek with what looked like a knee injury but has recovered.
John Souttar and Craig Halkett (both ankle) could come into the reckoning but Beni Baningime remains sidelined long term with cruciate damage.
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will ring the changes. The Light Blues boss is preparing for the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt next Wednesday night and is likely to rest several key players.
Kemar Roofe continues his recovery from a knee injury and Ryan Jack is working his way back from a knock while defender Filip Helander (foot), striker Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and attacker Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.
Opta stats
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Malky Mackay is looking for Ross County to finish the season on a high against Dundee United on Saturday as he looks to the future.
The Staggies boss has indicated the home fans could see some youngsters in action against the Tannadice outfit.
Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer's season has been ended by a shoulder injury.
United head coach Tam Courts utilised his squad over the past week to keep players fresh for Dingwall.
The likes of Charlie Mulgrew and Tony Watt could come back into the team. Marc McNulty (knee), Max Biamou (thigh), Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) are out while Calum Butcher is also unlikely to feature because of a personal issue.
Opta stats
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Opta stats
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is struggling with illness ahead of Sunday's visit of St Johnstone.
Two unnamed players are also doubts because of knocks ahead of the final cinch Premiership game of the season.
Paul Hanlon, Scott Allan, Chris Cadden, Drey Wright, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis all remain absent.
Saints have several players struggling with niggles and they will be rested ahead of the play-off final.
Callum Davidson will also leave out any player who is at risk of getting a suspension.
Craig Bryson (ankle), Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee) are long-term absentees.
Opta stats
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Livingston could hand some farewell appearances to players against Dundee after all but securing seventh place in the cinch Premiership.
Jack McMillan and Alan Forrest are set to play their last games for the club while Odin Bailey, Caleb Chukwuemeka, Adam Lewis and Sebastian Soto will conclude their loan spells.
Bruce Anderson is still out with an ankle problem, while James Penrice and Tom Parkes are absent following surgery.
Dundee could field some more young players after their relegation was confirmed in midweek.
Josh Mulligan netted his first league goal in Tuesday's win over Hibernian while Finlay Robertson could get game time.
Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, defender Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remain sidelined.
Opta stats
How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.