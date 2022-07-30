Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United: Ash Taylor scores in added time to earn Kilmarnock a point after Dylan Levitt's opener

Match report as Kilmarnock earn last-gasp draw against Dundee United in their Scottish Premiership season opener; Dylan Levitt had given Dundee United a first-half lead before the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Ian Harkes received a second yellow card

Saturday 30 July 2022 17:45, UK

KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Kilmarnock&#39;s Ash Taylor (R) celebrates making it 1-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Dundee United at Rugby Park, on July 30 , 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: Ash Taylor celebrates his injury-time equaliser against Dundee United.

Ash Taylor struck in added time to earn Kilmarnock a point against Dundee United at Rugby Park

Taylor pounced at the chance to blast the ball into the roof of the net when the opportunity presented itself following a corner.

Dylan Levitt had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half before Ian Harkes received a red card for a second bookable offence, 18 minutes from time.

More to follow...

What's next

Kilmarnock travel to Glasgow next Saturday to play Rangers.

Also See:

Trending

Dundee United host AZ Alkmaar in a Europa Conference League Third Qualifying Round first leg tie. They are at home to Livingston on the Sunday.

The new Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports

  • Up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership plus the play-off finals.
  • Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour with analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker, and more.
  • Round the clock coverage on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across our Sky Sports social channels.
  • Free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on our website.
  • Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the Women's Super League.
  • Find out more about Sky Sports
WIN £1,000,000 WITH SUPER 6!

WIN £1,000,000 WITH SUPER 6!

Super 6 is back, bigger and better than ever with a ONE MILLION POUND jackpot. Play for free.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema