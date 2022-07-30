Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United: Ash Taylor scores in added time to earn Kilmarnock a point after Dylan Levitt's opener

Match report as Kilmarnock earn last-gasp draw against Dundee United in their Scottish Premiership season opener; Dylan Levitt had given Dundee United a first-half lead before the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Ian Harkes received a second yellow card
Saturday 30 July 2022 17:45, UK
Ash Taylor struck in added time to earn Kilmarnock a point against Dundee United at Rugby Park
Taylor pounced at the chance to blast the ball into the roof of the net when the opportunity presented itself following a corner.
Dylan Levitt had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half before Ian Harkes received a red card for a second bookable offence, 18 minutes from time.
More to follow...
Kilmarnock travel to Glasgow next Saturday to play Rangers.
Dundee United host AZ Alkmaar in a Europa Conference League Third Qualifying Round first leg tie. They are at home to Livingston on the Sunday.