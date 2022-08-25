Champions League: Celtic and Rangers return to group stages and what it means for Scottish football

Gordon Brown was Prime Minister, 'What a Wonderful World' was Christmas No 1 and the first iPhone was released.

Yes, 2007 feels like a long time ago, but that's the last time both Celtic and Rangers were together competing in the Champions League group stages.

Although the Old Firm have had individual stints in Europe's top club competition since, this season both can again celebrate qualification.

With Hearts also guaranteed European group stage action, are we enjoying a new high for Scottish football and what does it mean for the Scottish Premiership?

'It makes the game more attractive'

Image: Captain's James Tavernier (left) and Callum McGregor (right) are looking forward to the Champions League

Well, former Celtic striker Andy Walker believes the success of both Celtic and Rangers could lead to even better players being attracted to the Scottish Premiership.

"I remember working the last time Celtic and Rangers were both in the group stages, one played Tuesday and the other Wednesday and it was just fantastic for the game here," said the Sky Sports pundit.

"I've got to say it's brilliant for Glasgow, let alone Scotland. It tells you just how well Celtic and Rangers have done.

"I think Scottish football is better for both sides being in the Champions League. It makes the game more attractive and could attract better players too.

"The excitement is there with the cream of Europe now coming to Glasgow to face Celtic and Rangers in what are certain to be sell-out stadiums. The fans will enjoy the away trips to some fantastic places too I'm sure."

SPFL congratulates Rangers on reaching Champions League group stages Chief executive of the SPFL, Neil Doncaster said:



“I would like to warmly congratulate everyone connected with Rangers on reaching the UEFA Champions League group stages.



“Rangers were worthy winners over the two matches against PSV Eindhoven, and the players and coaching team deserve enormous praise for how well they have performed in European competitions in recent times.



“It is great to have two Scottish clubs back in the Champions League group stages in Rangers and Celtic for the first time since 2007/8 and it will be a real benefit to the country’s UEFA coefficient.”

Boyd: This is great for Scottish football

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd celebrates after Rangers made it through to the group stages of the Champions League for the first time in 12 years after beating PSV Eindhoven

Kris Boyd admits he was fearful the Old Firm would struggle to dine at Europe's top club competition again after many years away, but the ex-Rangers striker believes this now gives a huge platform to both clubs and the Scottish game as a whole.

"I thought the opportunity for any Scottish team to qualify for the Champions League was getting virtually impossible because of how far off it we've been for the last few years," he said.

"Now all of the sudden, off the back of a few years of good results in Europe, the coefficient is higher and we see Celtic qualify automatically and Rangers have found a way to join them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic qualified for the Champions League after winning the Scottish Premiership title

"The high of reaching the Europa League final last season definitely helped Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side and you've got to say it's a fantastic result for Rangers and Scottish football.

"We look at the big European names and know it will be tough, but when you look at Rangers and how they've played in European football over the last couple of years, no one will want to face them either!

"Both teams should be getting to the Champions League each year and hopefully this is now the springboard to even better [times]. Having both in the group stages is great for Scottish football, especially with the extra finance for the other clubs as well."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

How far could the Old Firm go in Europe?

Image: Champions League football will return to Glasgow for the first time since 2017

The top-two in each group progress into the last-16 of the Champions League, while the teams who finish third drop into the Europa League, so how far could Celtic and Rangers go?

"I think a very reasonable and realistic success for both sides would be finishing third and securing Europa League football after Christmas," said Walker.

"Everyone knows, in Glasgow especially, Celtic and Rangers can rise to the occasion and there have been some memorable results.

"With a week until the transfer window closes I think Rangers will definitely look to do business. I think Alfredo Morelos might be inspired by playing in the Champions League, but there is still that uncertainty if he wants to commit so they need someone in.

"Celtic have already done a lot of good business this summer but Ange Postecoglou isn't finished yet and there will be more additions there too I'm sure."

Meanwhile, Boyd added: "I think both Rangers and Celtic should be looking at that third place.

"There's nothing to say they shouldn't be competing for the Europa League after Christmas and you just never know, with a bit of luck there is always the opportunity to cause a few shocks.

"Champions League nights are a great vibe and the excitement will be unbelievable."