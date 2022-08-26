Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

After the excitement of European qualification, there is plenty of intrigue ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Celtic are the only team with their winning start still intact and they will look to stretch that run to five games at Tannadice on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

After joining their Old Firm rivals in the Champions League group stages it's back to league business for Rangers and Hearts will be looking for a boost after dropping down to the Europa Conference League.

Here, we take a look at what is at stake this weekend...

What is live on Sky Sports?

Image: Celtic face Dundee United on Sunday at Tannadice Park - live on Sky Sports

It has been a struggling start for Jack Ross at Dundee United and Celtic are probably the last team you want to face when you are requiring a much-needed confidence boost.

United are without a win in the Scottish Premiership and followed up their 7-0 hammering to AZ Alkmaar with back-to-back defeats, conceding another seven goals.

Ange Postecoglou takes his team back to Tannadice Park for the first time since clinching the Scottish Premiership title there in April and their form could not be much better.

They have made a 100 per cent start to their defence, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one.

Sead Haksabanovic will not be in Celtic's squad after the winger became their eighth summer signing, joining from Rubin Kazan on a five-year-deal.

Can Rangers build on CL feel-good factor?

Image: Rangers have qualified for the Champions League group stages after victory at PSV

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stages for the first time in over a decade and will be looking to build on that win against PSV as the attention turns back to domestic duties.

John Lundstram is available for the game against Ross County after his red card in last weekend's 2-2 with Hibernian was reduced to a yellow following a successful appeal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross County pair Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin were banned for two matches after these fouls against Kilmarnock

Ross County have never managed to beat Rangers in any of their previous meetings and will be without captain Jack Baldwin and midfielder Ross Callachan for the trip to Ibrox.

Both are beginning two-match bans after retrospective punishment for challenges in their 1-0 over Kilmarnock last weekend.

Will Aberdeen make it back-to-back wins?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Perth as Aberdeen beat St Johnstone

With two wins and two defeats it has been a mixed start to the new season for Aberdeen.

New loan singing Leighton Clarkston impressed again last weekend, scoring to secure a narrow 1-0 victory at St Johnstone.

Jim Goodwin will be keen to build on that and start to build some consistency at Pittodrie.

After defeat to Rangers on the opening day, Livingston went on to secure back-to-back wins before a controversial penalty saw them lose 1-0 at Motherwell.

David Martindale will be hoping the disappointment can inspire his players to victory when they make the trip to the North East.

Could Kilmarnock get their first victory?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Kilmarnock's defeat at Ross County

Kilmarnock have only just returned to the Scottish Premiership, but Derek McInnes will be desperate to finally secure their first win of the season.

They lost a late goal in a heated match with Ross County last weekend and the Rugby Park boss was quick to criticise some of the refereeing decisions, and it appears he was right with two County players handed retrospective bans.

If they are to get off the mark they will need to break down a Motherwell team who look revitalised under new manager Stevie Hammell.

Three wins have them sitting third in the Scottish Premiership ahead of this weekend's games.

Three in a row for St Mirren?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player All the goals as St Mirren eased to a 3-0 win at Dundee United

After a sticky start to the season and early exit from the League Cup St Mirren appear to have found their groove under Stephen Robinson.

They impressed in a 3-0 victory at Dundee United last weekend and now have Alex Gogic back in the squad after he re-joined the Paisley side after a loan spell last season.

Hibernian will be on a high after last weekend's last-gasp draw against Rangers and Lee Johnson will be looking to that to help kick start their season after some mixed performances.

Will Hearts bounce back against Saints?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts.

After dropping into the Europa Conference League with defeat to Zurich on Thursday night, it is back to domestic duties for Hearts and the chance to get back to winning ways at Tynecastle.

Robbie Neilson's side were unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership until they went to Celtic a week ago and lost 2-0.

They will be without Tony Sibbick and Alex Cochrane after the pair were sent off at Celtic Park.

St Johnstone have managed just one win so far this season, but will go into Sunday's game with confidence having lost just once to Hearts in their last six meetings.