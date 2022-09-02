Scottish Premiership: Oliver Abildgaard, Glen Kamara, Stephen Humphrys and more feature in our January transfer round-up

Celtic completed the signing of Rubin Kazan midfielder Oliver Abildgaard on deadline day as Rangers completed their business early in the window.

The 26-year-old Dane joined until the end of the season on a quiet deadline day in the Scottish Premiership.

He became Celtic's ninth summer signing after Sead Haksabanovic also joined from the Russian club last week.

Rangers held off interest for midfielder Glen Kamara on the final day with interest from Nice and Stade de Reims also been unsuccessful in their pursuit of the 26-year-old.

The Ibrox side completed their signings early in the window with nine new additions as they look to challenge Celtic for the title while also making an impact in the Champions League.

Hearts brought in striker Stephen Humphrys on loan from Wigan as cover with Liam Boyce was ruled out long term after being stretchered off in their win over St Johnstone.

Hibs added three players on the final day and made the most signings of the window with 14 moving to Easter Road.

Here is a breakdown of the key transfer business in the Scottish Premiership, club by club...

Aberdeen

Image: Bojan Miovski joined Aberdeen from MTK Budapest

Jim Goodwin has overhauled his Aberdeen squad after the club finished in 10th place in the Scottish Premiership last season.

The board have bankrolled that reconstruction by splashing out transfer fees in excess of £1m.

Striker Bojan Miovski is the Dons most expensive summer signing and he has already established himself as a fans favourite with five league goals already this season.

Image: Leighton Clarkson scored on his Aberdeen debut

Leighton Clarkson is one of two loan players to arrive at Pittodrie and the young Liverpool midfielder looks like he will be a vital player.

The 20-year-old scored on his debut against St Mirren and has followed that up with two more goals.

A total of 15 players have left Aberdeen since Goodwin took charge with the club making £6.5m from Calvin Ramsay's move to Liverpool and £3m from Lewis Ferguson's switch to Bologna.

Celtic

Image: Jota has signed a five-year deal at Celtic

Celtic announced their ninth and final signing less than an hour before the transfer window closed with Oliver Abilgaard joining on a season-long deal.

They club's best business this summer has arguably been securing Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals with the duo key to their title success.

Both have started every Scottish Premiership game this season with the Portuguese winger impressing with three goals and four assists.

Moritz Jenz is another player to make an immediate impact with the German defender already among Celtic's scorers after joining on a season long loan from Lorient.

Image: Moritz Jenz is on loan from Lorient

Alexandro Bernabei may struggle to usurp Greg Taylor as first choice, but the young defender looks to be a strong addition.

Dundee United

Image: Can Steven Fletcher light up the Scottish Premiership after his 13-season absence?

It was far from the ideal transfer window for Dundee United with the late appointment of Jack Ross who then lasted just 10 weeks.

There have been eight new signings at Tannadice, including former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher as the club look to build on last season's success.

Dylan Levitt impressed during his loan spell with Dundee United last season, and Manchester United were happy for the Welshman to make that move permanent.

Image: Dylan Levitt has made a permanent move to Tannadice

It was a signing that excited fans along with the loan addition of Jamie McGrath from Wigan.

They have all yet to hit form with the club sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership without a win so far this season.

Hearts

Image: Lawrence Shankland joined Hearts from Belgian side Beerschot

Lawrence Shankland was brought in at Hearts to ease the burden on striker Liam Boyce.

With the Northern Ireland striker ruled out for the rest of 2022 with a cruciate injury the club moved to add forward Stephen Humphrys on loan from Wigan on deadline day.

Image: Alex Cochrane's joined Hearts on a permanent deal after impressing on loan

Alex Cochrane returned on a permanent deal from Brighton after last season's loan success as the club look to balance Europa Conference League football with the hope of another third place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

There are seven additions at Tynecastle Park with John Souttar's move to Rangers the biggest departure.

Hibernian

Martin Boyle says he is glad to be back at Hibernian but will never regret his brief switch to Saudi Arabia.

New Hibs boss Lee Johnson made 14 signings with the return of Martin Boyle the standout.

The forward is back at Easter Road six months after his move to Saudi club Al-Faisaly and he immediately made an impact, scoring a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Hearts first Edinburgh derby of the season.

Johnson turned to Aiden McGeady for some experience in midfield, but the former Celtic winger suffered an injury in pre-season and will miss at least two months of the season.

Image: McGeady injured himself during a pre season friendly

Former Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall also joined the ranks as the Easter Road side look for a change in fortune after finished 8th last season.

Forward Harry McKirdy joined from Swindon Town on deadline day with centre-back Will Fish and forward Mykola Kukharevych moving to Easter Road on loan.

Kilmarnock

Image: Can Jordan Jones inspire Kilmarnock this season?

Back in the top-flight at the first time of asking, Derek McInnes has brought in 13 players as he looks to avoid a drop back to the Championship.

Jordan Jones is back at Rugby Park on loan after being vital for the club between 2016 and 2019 and he is the man expected to link the attack this season.

Alan Power also brings Scottish Premiership experience after his return to the club from St Mirren while right-back Ryan Alebiosu has quickly made his mark after joining on loan from Arsenal.

McInnes had relied heavily on loan deals with eight players in including Christian Doidge from Hibernian.

Livingston

Image: Livingston paid a fee for goalkeeper Shamal George

Livingston paid a rare transfer fee to secure goalkeeper Shamal George from Colchester United on a four-year deal.

George's performances last season saw him named as the club's player of the year, and Livi are convinced they have snapped up a player with a big future ahead of him.

Dylan Bahamboula was a solid performer during his two years with Oldham and the 27-year-old moved to the Tony Macaroni after relegation meant the Lactics could not hold onto him.

He is one David Martindale is looking to for goals as he aims for a top-six finish.

In total nine new players have joined the Lions with midfielder Stephen Kelly joining from Rangers on a three-year deal on deadline day.

Motherwell

Image: Blair Spittal's joined Motherwell after two seasons at Ross County

It was far from the ideal summer for Motherwell with Graeme Alexander quitting on the eve of the new season after they crashed out of European qualifying.

He did add Blair Spittal from Ross County and, after the loss of Tony Watt in January, the aim is he will help their push for goals this season.

New Motherwell manager Steven Hammell insists it is vital he brings in the right players rather than well-known ones.

New manager Stevie Hammell has brought back Stuart McKinstry of a season-long loan from Leeds United and is well aware of what the midfielder can do after working with him at academy level.

Six players moved to Fir Park during the transfer window as they aim for another top-six finish and another chance of European football next season.

Rangers

Antonio Colak scored a double as Rangers beat Ross County at Ibrox.

Rangers fans were left disappointed after expecting deadline day additions at Ibrox after their qualification for the Champions League.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst added nine players with striker Antonio Colak making an immediate impact with a total of six goals so far.

Image: Malik Tillman is on loan from Bayern Munich

Malik Tillman joined on loan from Bayern Munich and also looks to be a quality addition as Rangers look to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title from Old Firm rivals Celtic.

While the held onto the likes of Alfredo Morelos and Glen Kamara, the departures of Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo secured transfer fees of £33m.

Ross County

Image: Jordy Hiwula joined Ross County on a two-year deal

There appears to have been a change in recruitment strategy at Ross County with more focus on permanent signings, rather than the usual loan additions.

Yann Dhanda and Jordy Hiwula have been brought in by Malky Mackay to try and replace the goals of Regan Charles Cook, Joseph Hungbo and Blair Spittal.

Despite Connor Randall being ruled out until the new year with a fractured leg, the club did not make any deadline day additions to help shore up the defence.

In total nine players moved to Dingwall this summer, three of them on loan.

St Johnstone

Image: Can the experienced Andy Considine shore up St Johnstone's defence this season?

Callum Davidson had to drastically overhaul his St Johnstone squad with 13 new signings at McDiarmid Park.

After 19 years at Aberdeen, Andrew Considine is now a fixture in the Saints defence as Davidson looks to avoid another relegation battle this season.

Image: Jamie Murphy spent part of least season on loan at Mansfield

St Johnstone have very much opted for experience with Jamie Murphy also moving to Perth.

The 32-year-old, who started just eight times for the Easter Road side last season before before moving to Mansfield on loan, is already off the mark with one league goal.

Connor McLennan's loan move on deadline day rounded off their transfer activity.

St Mirren

Image: Declan Gallagher (centre) has been reunited with Stephen Robinson at St Mirren

After a tough start at St Mirren, Stephen Robinson used the transfer window to revamp his squad with eight new signings.

Declan Gallagher has been reunited with his former Motherwell manager to try and shore up a back line that leaked a lot of goals towards the end of last season.

Jak Alnwick's departure saw Robinson move for another of his former players with Trevor Carson now St Mirren's first choice goalkeeper.

Image: Alex Gogic is back at St Mirren on a two-year deal

Connor Ronan and Alex Gogic both departed at the end of last season after successful loan spells, but Gogic is back on a two-year deal after being released by Hibernian.

Loan deals will still be possible for clubs out with the top flight if the player is moving from a higher level, while free agents who have not previously registered with a club this summer will also be permitted to sign beyond the midnight deadline.