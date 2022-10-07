Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is plenty at stake for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs this weekend with a victory for some meaning a move of as many as five places up the table.

Celtic will extend their lead at the top to five points, albeit briefly, if they continue their good form against St Johnstone and win in the lunchtime game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be keen for his Rangers side to bounce back from their defeat to Liverpool and keep up the pressure at the top with a win over an in-form St Mirren at Ibrox.

Dundee United will once again try to find their first victory of the season, while Hibernian could make it four straight wins this weekend.

Here we take a look at what is at stake this weekend...

After their disappointing defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Celtic's attention turns back to the Scottish Premiership title race and a game against St Johnstone, live on Sky Sports.

The lunchtime kick-off on Saturday also provides the chance to move five points clear at the top of the table ahead of Rangers' game at 3pm.

Captain Callum McGregor would have missed this match through suspension, but is out longer term with a knee injury, while it is doubtful if Cameron Carter-Vickers and Aaron Mooy will return for the game at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone also suffered defeat in midweek, losing 2-1 at Kilmarnock in their rearranged league match.

Callum Davidson's side sit ninth in the table and their form against the Hoops does not suggest an upset this weekend, with their last win coming back in 2016.

Will St Mirren pull off another shock at Ibrox?

Image: Rangers have won the last 12 league meetings with St Mirren

It is second against third at Ibrox on Saturday as Rangers look to bounce back from their Champions League defeat at Liverpool against an in-form St Mirren side.

Stephen Robinson's men shocked Celtic with a 2-0 victory before the international break and followed that up with a win away at Livingston last weekend.

The Buddies defeated Rangers in the League Cup two seasons ago, but the Ibrox side have won all of the last 12 top-flight league meetings, scoring 29 and conceding just two.

Will Dundee United take advantage of Goodwin's ban?

Image: Dundee United are still searching for their first win of the season

Dundee United once again go in search of their first Scottish Premiership win of the season as they look to avoid being cast further adrift at the foot of the table.

If they do manage to beat Aberdeen and Ross County lose at Livingston they will move level on points with Malky Mackay's men.

Image: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin will be in the stands at Tannadice

Aberdeen are appealing Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban for his "cheat" comments about Ryan Porteous, but he will not be in the dugout for their game at Tannadice Park while the club wait for the written reasons for the sanction.

The Dons proved too strong for Kilmarnock last weekend, winning 4-1, and could move up to fourth if they claim the points on Saturday.

Will Ross County win on the road?

Image: Livingston have won three of their four home games so far this season

Livingston will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a defeat to St Mirren last weekend when they host struggling Ross County.

The Staggies have not won in their last five league fixtures and are coming off the back of a humiliating defeat against Motherwell on Tuesday.

Add to that their failure to win away from home this season, while Livi have won three of their four matches at the Tony Macaroni Arena this season.

Mackay apologised to the County fans following their 5-0 defeat to Motherwell after they managed just one shot on target.

Will Hibs make it four wins on the bounce?

Image: Hibs are unbeaten at Easter Road this season

Hibs head into the game against Motherwell in fine form having won their last three matches and know making it four could move them up to third in the Scottish Premiership.

Their record at Easter Road this season is impressive with two wins and two draws, including a point against Rangers.

Image: Motherwell's Kevin van Veen scored a hat-trick at Ross County

Motherwell will provide a tough test if they continue the form that saw them hammer Ross County 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Stevie Hammell's side have the second-best away record in the league with three wins and two defeats.

Will Hearts return to winning ways at Kilmarnock?

Image: Hearts' Cammy Devlin will be out after his red card against Rangers

It has been a tough week for Hearts, both domestically and in Europe.

After losing 4-0 at home to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, Fiorentina beat them 3-0 at Tynecastle Park on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League.

Robbie Neilson will be looking for a victory to move them up the table and boost confidence ahead of their away game against the Italian side next Thursday.

Kilmarnock recovered from a disappointing 4-1 defeat at Aberdeen by beating St Johnstone in midweek, as winger Danny Armstrong impressed by scoring both goals.

