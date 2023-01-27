Jen Beattie: Scotland Women defender announces international retirement

Scotland Women defender Jen Beattie has announced her retirement from international football.

The 31-year-old made her Scotland debut in 2008 and scored 24 goals in 144 appearances for her country. The Arsenal centre-back also represented her nation at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

"Representing Scotland has been an absolute honour and a dream come true," Beattie said.

"Thank you so much to every single staff member and player that has made my experiences so memorable and enjoyable. I've made friends for life.

"I've been a part of the national team for almost half of my life and it's been incredible to contribute to the growth of the game.

"I look forward to supporting Scotland from the stands and I wish them all the best for the future."

Having played as a striker earlier in her career, Beattie has gone on to win league titles and FA Cups with the Gunners and former side Manchester City. She has also represented Celtic, Montpellier and Melbourne City during a successful club career.

Beattie has played five times for Arsenal in the WSL this season but was an unused substitute during Thursday's 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the Continental Cup quarter-final.

She was recently made an MBE for services to football and charity in the New Year Honours list. After recovering from breast cancer having been diagnosed in October 2020, she has since spoken publicly about her experience and encouraged others to get checked.

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa added: "Jen's contribution to the women's game in Scotland deserves the highest recognition and it has been a privilege to work with her.

"Her exemplary professionalism is an inspiration and she is a wonderful example of the determination, talent and dedication required to make it to the top of the women's game.

"On behalf of everyone involved in women's football in Scotland, I'd like to thank Jen for everything she has done for the game. It's been a pleasure to work with her and the legacy she leaves behind will be long-lasting.

"This is not a goodbye but the start of a new chapter in her career, one in which she can always count on my support."