Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and Livingston feature in Team of the Week

It was an entertaining weekend in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and Livingston.

Aberdeen beat Motherwell 3-1 to claim their first Scottish Premiership victory under caretaker manager Barry Robson and have three players represented.

There are also three Livingston players in the best XI after they raced to a 3-1 win at home to Kilmarnock to remain fourth in the table.

Hibernian take two places after they beat St Mirren 1-0 to end the Buddies' impressive home record this season.

Celtic take one place after their 4-1 win at St Johnstone with one Rangers player also included after their 2-1 win at home to Ross County.

Hearts take up the final place after they came from behind to win 3-1 at home to bottom side Dundee United.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Joel Nouble (Livingston) - 7.89 rating

Image: Joel Nouble opened the scoring for Livingston

After picking up one point from the previous two games, Livingston returned to winning ways as they earned a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday. Joel Nouble bagged his fourth league goal of the campaign with the opener at the Tony Macaroni Arena, finding a way past Sam Walker with one of four shots. The 27-year-old worked hard out of possession, too, making three tackles and one interception to help return a rating of 7.89.

4. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) - 7.98 rating

Todd Cantwell was influential in Rangers' 2-1 win over Ross County on Saturday, with the January arrival providing the assist for Malik Tillman's opener at Ibrox. Cantwell created two goalscoring opportunities in total prior to his 83rd minute withdrawal, and he was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet himself having struck the woodwork with one of four shots. With two successful dribbles and a 94.2 per cent pass success rate, the 24-year-old deserved a WhoScored.com rating of 7.98.

3. Stephen Humphrys (Hearts) - 8.37 rating

Having come off the bench at the break, Stephen Humphrys was key for Hearts as they earned a 3-1 win over Dundee United at the weekend. The 25-year-old scored his third league goal of the season late on to confirm the victory for the capital side, hitting the back of the net with one of five shots. Having completed three dribbles, Humphrys features on the frontline having earned a rating of 8.37.

2. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) - 8.38 rating

Joining Humphrys up front is Aberdeen hitman Bojan Miovski. Aberdeen ended a five-game losing run, which included a 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to lower league opposition Darvel, with a 3-1 win over Motherwell. Miovski scored his 13th and 14th league goals of the season at Motherwell's expense, netting with two of four shots. With one key pass and one tackle, the 23-year-old is good value for his rating of 8.38.

1. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) - 8.43 rating

Having garnered a WhoScored.com rating of 8.43, Stephen Kelly is the Scottish Premiership player of the week. Kelly scored Livingston's third in their 3-1 win over Kilmarnock, hitting the back of the net with his only effort on goal. The midfielder was unfortunate not to add an assist having made two key passes, while three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance capped a Player of the Match performance from the 22-year-old.