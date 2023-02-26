Liam Fox leaves Dundee United after Ross County defeat

Liam Fox has left Dundee United just five months after being appointed head coach at Tannadice Park.

The 39-year-old departs after the club lost 4-0 to fellow strugglers Ross County on Saturday - a result which leaves United rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership and four points behind those above.

Fox was assistant to previous manager Jack Ross, who was sacked last August following the 9-0 defeat to Celtic, before being handed the top job in September.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Dundee United

However, the club have not won any of their last seven matches and picked up just five victories from 19 games since Fox took permanent charge.

A statement on the Dundee United website read: "Dundee United can confirm we have parted company with Liam Fox who leaves his role as head coach by mutual agreement.

"The board would like to thank Liam for all his efforts and professionalism during his time as assistant head coach last season and this season during his tenure as head coach.

"An announcement as to a new head coach will be made in the near future and we will make no further statement at this time."

Fans called for Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar to be sacked after the defeat in Dingwall, with just 12 games left for the club to avoid relegation.

The move now leaves Dundee United looking for their third manager of the season.

Dundee United's next five fixtures

Aberdeen (h) - March 4 (6pm)

Livingston (a) - March 8 (7.45pm)

St Mirren (h) - March 18 (3pm)

Rangers (a) - April 1 (3pm)

Hibernian (h) - April 9 (12pm) - live on Sky Sports

Who do United need?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Dundee United defender Mark Wilson believes there are issues from top to bottom at the club, with the next manager appointment 'crucial'.

Former Dundee United defender Mark Wilson told Sky Sports News it is crucial the club get the next appointment right:

"There are a lot of Dundee United players who need to take a long hard look at themselves. The next guy who comes in I'm sure will make the players well aware that the need to give more.

"It's a lot different now from the old-fashioned motivators. You need to have some tactical nous to match those motivational skills.

"There are plenty of managers out there who have got that. It looks like some of the Dundee United players need a bit of a rocket and younger managers sometimes don't possess that.

"They certainly need someone who knows what they're doing in terms of tactics on the pitch as well, not just someone to come in and shout at them."

'A lot of fixing' needed

Image: The Dundee United fans protested against owner Mark Orgen

Mark Wilson believes it is a huge job to turn the club around:

"Things certainly aren't right with Dundee United from top to bottom. It was only last week at the AGM, the owner came across from America and put out some points that the fans didn't agree with and gathered outside the ground.

"That makes it a difficult environment to work in and if results don't match what the fan expect then, ultimately, it ends in one way and that's the manager going.

"I do feel for Liam Fox but I do feel that when Dundee United look at the changes certain clubs have made they'll have regrets. Ross County made signings in the January window and it's shown, Motherwell have changed their manager and it's shown.

"Dundee United have to do something if they're to survive this season.

"It's going to take a lot of fixing to get Dundee United right, but if you get the right manager in place with 12 games to go you've got every chance of surviving then take it from there in the summer."