Scottish Cup: Celtic and Rangers aiming to join Inverness in final

Celtic and Rangers meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final, with Inverness awaiting the winners of Sunday's Old Firm clash.

Celtic are chasing their first Treble under Ange Postcoglou, while Michael Beale is looking for his first honours as Rangers manager.

Having already won the League Cup, the Hoops can clinch the Premiership title next weekend, meaning the Ibrox side's only chance of silverware this season is the Scottish Cup.

Sunday's winners will go into the final on June 3 as favourites, with Inverness booking their place with a 3-0 win over Falkirk on Saturday.

We take a look at how the Old Firm clash will shape up...

Sunday April 30: Rangers vs Celtic

The pressure is on both sides going into this Old Firm clash, for very different reasons.

Rangers are the Scottish Cup holders after knocking Celtic out in last season's semi-finals before going on to beat Hearts in the final.

Celtic, though, will be favourites this weekend as the Ibrox side have failed to beat them in four previous meetings this season.

Ange Postecoglou's side beat them 2-1 at Hampden Park in February to retain the League Cup and have two wins and a draw against them in the Scottish Premiership.

The Australian has the chance to win his first Treble as Celtic manager - they last won all three domestic honours in 2020.

For Michael Beale, he knows the Rangers fans will be demanding victory as they look to retain the trophy to end a disappointing season on a high.

Beale: We can right a few wrongs

"This season has been a rough ride for the fans and this is a chance for us to right a few wrongs in this game.

"It is just one game, but I think it would have a big impact on the season if we were to win and go back to the Scottish Cup final again.

"We just need to bring the best of ourselves.

"The games (against Celtic) have been reasonably tight and have been won and lost on mistakes, so it is important that we bring our best effort and best performance.

"Again, the penalty boxes will be decisive. In the game a couple of weeks ago I thought we performed quite well overall, but we just need to eradicate one or two things defensively."

Postecoglou: We want to make it memorable for the right reasons

"We've been to Hampden a few times now, they have all been memorable occasions, even if you are not successful it's always memorable for one reason or another.

"It's a cup semi-final, we are getting to that part of the year when things get decided, so the main thing is that we're part of it, and it's up to us to get to that stage.

"It was a great atmosphere at the League Cup final and I'm expecting the same on Sunday, there will be great colour, great atmosphere, and I'm sure both sets of fans are looking forward to it.

"We've just got to do our bit and put on a good football match that will be remembered for the right reasons."

Boyd: Rangers need Celtic win

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd believes a win is vital for his former club...

"This is the final really, you imagine whoever wins this goes and wins the Scottish Cup.

"If Rangers don't win it they are going to be under massive pressure at the start of next season. If they overcome Rangers, you'd expect Celtic to go and clinch that Treble and all of a sudden the pressure is ramped up again.

"The recruitment will come under massive scrutiny in the summer for Rangers. That defeat (at Aberdeen) was the last thing Rangers needed.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see something different. You've got a massive dilemma in the centre-back area if Connor Goldson is back - Jon Souttar has come in and equipped himself well. Ben Davies has done well. Goldson is your No 1 centre back.

"Do you go with three at the back, with Borna Barisic and James Tavernier either side of a few midfielders? Beale likes that box in the middle of the pitch… it will be interesting to see how they line up. But they need to find a way to get a result against Celtic, because it's been too long."

