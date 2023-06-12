St Mirren: Stephen Robinson and Diarmuid O'Carroll sign new contracts until summer of 2026

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson and assistant Diarmuid O'Carroll have agreed new deals until the summer of 2026.

The duo led the Paisley side to their most successful top-flight campaign since 1985 last season, after securing a top-half finish, as well as their highest points tally of 46.

St Mirren finished sixth and also won nine top-flight home matches for the first time since 1987.

Robinson hopes to 'defy the odds' again

Image: Robinson hopes to finish in the top-six again next season

Robinson, who took over in February 2022, said: "I'm delighted and very grateful to the board and the fans for their support. Now it's time to keep building and keep taking the football club forward.

"The contract was always going to get signed, there was a trust basis that we just wanted to finish the season and make sure we concentrated fully on that. I enjoy what we're doing and enjoy the challenge of trying to defy the odds next season and get into that top six.

"The club has grown over the period we've been here. We've tried to put structures in place that maybe weren't previously here that can take the club and make it sustainable in the higher reaches of this division. It's about building the club and doing everything in our power to make us sustainable first and foremost and successful at the same time.

"I thought it was very important that we got Diarmuid tied down as well on a longer-term deal as he's been a part of the relative success we've had.

"He's a young, clever coach. He's very bright on and off the pitch in terms of analysis and technical awareness as well. He's working at international level which is great for St Mirren in terms of player contacts. I'm delighted we've got both contracts sorted and was very keen to make sure Diarmuid stayed alongside myself as well.

"I get the credit at times and the stick when it doesn't go well. It isn't just one man that makes any football club successful, you surround yourself with good people. I think that's the biggest thing we have here in Gerry Docherty, Jamie Langfield, Allan McManus, Garry McColl to name the ones that work close to me.

"That's important for the football club. The guys we have need to be very good and go above and beyond in their jobs. Every one of them does that, and Diarmuid epitomises that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports went to the beach with St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson and his dog Alfie to hear how he escapes the pressure of the job

O'Carroll added: "I'm absolutely delighted to extend my deal at St Mirren. It was a very straightforward process once the contract was offered. I'm extremely excited at the direction the club is going both on and off the pitch.

"I've loved my time at the club since joining last February and I'm confident myself, the manager and the staff can continue to drive standards and hopefully maintain our progression on the pitch."

Image: St Mirren finished sixth last season under Robinson and O'Carroll

Chairman John Needham said: "We are thrilled that Stephen and Diarmuid have extended their contracts until 2026.

"I have been hugely impressed by their collective professionalism and ambition since they joined the club last year.

"Both played such a huge role in achieving our aims of a top-six finish last season and have been committed to helping grow the club in a sustainable way. I am excited to be entering the new season as we look to build upon the relative success we've had during their tenure so far."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.